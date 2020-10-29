FlexiLoan acquires Rs. 150Cr fund from debt and equity financing

FlexiLoan is a leading digital loaning platform for Small and Medium Enterprises which has recently raised funds worth Rs. 150 Crore in a mix funding round of debt and equity lines from various investors. The funding was led by Falguni and Sanjay Nayar Family Office.

The SME loan giver has approximately risen over Rs. 500 Crore in the mix equity and debt funding since its inception which was back in 2016. This figure is inclusive of the recent Rs. 150 Crore funding that the company has acquired.

When asked about the plans to proceed with this fresh funding, FlexiLoan commented that it will use these newly acquired funds to scale up their Micro Small and Medium Enterprises lending business. Next, the company has few partnerships and alliances lined up to be made public by this fourth quarter, the new funding shall also be used for offering innovative lending products and services that are differentiated from the rest of the market.

The loan provider has a fully established supply chain which they are looking to grow, along with this there are other co-lending verticals which will be given attention, once both of these operations scale up, the company believes that they will witness significant growth in the post-COVID-19 era of the world, especially India.

FlexiLoan was founded by four Indian Business school pass-outs, Deepak Jain, Manish Lunia, Abhishek Kothari and Ritesh Jain. Founded in 2016, the company aims to provide loans to Small and Medium Enterprises to fulfil their requirements as a business if they are not able to avail loans from banks or other financial institutions. FlexiLoan is their go-to solution for instant loans as a business.

The company claims to have provided more than 35,000 unsecured loans worth Rs. 1000 Crores across more than 1,500 cities and these figures speak for the success and opportunities that the FlexiLoan has provided to SMEs.

On average, Lending has been a keen area of interest for investment firms and investors. Even with the market being down by 5-10% during the lockdown period, Investment remains as the most attractive and rewarding areas of the financial-technological sector for investment purposes.

FlexiLoan has been ranked amongst the top 100 financial-tech start-ups globally and is one of the biggest digitally lending platforms started with a vision and purpose to provide loans at a click of a button to solve the financial crises that SMEs go through while accessing quick and flexible funds.