Flinto secured $7.2M in Pre-Series B led by Lightbox Ventures

Flinto Learning Solutions, a Chennai based ed-tech startup, has now secured $7.2 million in Pre-Series B funding round, led by the Lightbox Ventures.

Prashant Mehta, Partner at Lightbox said,

“By kindergarten, 90 percent of a child’s brain capacity develops, yet only 10-15 percent of the funding is allocated towards early learning, globally. The resources for early learning are sparse, and a curriculum with a child-centred pedagogy is rare. At Flinto, we see an opportunity to build a global leader in addressing the unique needs of early learning by co-creating products with children, parents and educators.”

The funding will be going to be used by the Flinto to support its rapid growth in the early learning space and to expand its newly launched preschool solution [email protected]