E-commerce giant Flipkart has been trying to strengthen its gaming portfolio for a long time now and just recently it has announced the acquisition of online mobile gaming platform, Mech Mocha.

However, the acquisition involves only the Intellectual Property of Mech Mocha and its operational team and the amount that the company has paid for acquiring the gaming platform has not yet been disclosed.

Mech Mocha is a mobile gaming company that runs “Hello Play” which is a live social gaming platform and India’s first. Walmart owned Flipkart announced on 3rd November that Mech Mocha’s mobile gaming team and co-founder will join Flipkart as a part of the deal along with the company’s Intellectual Property.

Bengaluru-based ‘Hello Play’ parent is backed by several well-known investors including Bloom Ventures, Shanwei Capital and Essel Partners. The gaming platform is headquartered in Bengaluru and was co-founded by Mohit Rangaraju and Arpita Kapoor. The acquisition will mainly focus on scaling up Flipkart’s gaming portfolio under Vice-President of Flipkart- Prakash Sikaria.

Arpita Kapoor, CEO and co-founder, Mech Mocha voiced out in a statement saying that this acquisition aims to push mobile gaming forward across the country through vocal or local methods and Flipkart has come up with a strategy to strengthen the gaming ecosystem in India and this will allow Mech Mocha to provide social gaming to larger space with a unique social gaming experience.

Furthermore, she posted a Tweet saying that Mech Mocha team looks forward to being part of such a big ecosystem and this way, the team can leverage Flipkart’s strongly established Cloud platforms, Reward Store, Super Coins and Flipkart’s Ads platform to make social gaming efficient for all users across India.

Social Media Gaming has risen beyond expectation in the past few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed. An increase in the use of mobile devices has revolutionised digitisation in India which would otherwise have taken 3-4 years. This increased use of mobile devices has profited mobile gaming companies and start-ups like Mech Mocha have witnessed tremendous growth in a short span of time.

Mech Mocha is available in seven different languages and includes over 10 games on their platform- Cricket, Snakes and Ladders, Carrom Board, Ludo and many more.

Flipkart mentioned in a statement that they witness a trend between casual online gamers and early shoppers on their e-commerce website. There is a potential and as a company this acquisition will strengthen their gaming portfolio, opening more doors for them.