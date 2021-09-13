Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 announced, with exciting Bank offers, cashbacks and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days are coming back, and the e-commerce giant’s blockbuster annual sale will be live in India soon. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale usually includes discounts and offers on a large percentage of the platform’s offerings.

The company has only released the initial sale teaser on the site, therefore we have yet to find out exactly about the sale start date. The Big Billion Days sale took place from October 16 to October 21 last year. This year, considering the company has already begun releasing teasers, we may expect the sale to commence at the end of September or early in October.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 will feature the latest product launches, crazy discounts, rush hours, as well as flash sale deals. Users can earn super coins for every shopping as a reward, and you can also win prizes by playing a few games. As most of the Flipkart Big Billion Days offerings are still under wraps, here is a list of some possible discounts and offers that were spotted, as well as few rumoured discounts on gadgets and smartphones you can expect during the annual sale.

The teaser page on Flipkart indicates that soundbars and a few other products from Boat might be offered at up to 80% off, smartwatches will be available at 70 percent discount, Realme owned Dizo branded wireless audio peripherals will be available at up to 60 percent off, alongside some Intel-based laptops will be available at 40 percent off.

Customers may expect up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories such as laptops, health care gadgets, smart wearables, headphones, and speakers, among other products. Flipkart may also offer up to 70 percent off on smart televisions, 50 percent off on refrigerators, and 70 percent off on kitchen appliances.

Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. This suggests that this time around, customers may expect instant discounts as well as cashback offers. Moreover, during the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has stated that customers will receive additional cashback if they purchase using Paytm wallet or UPI transactions. Besides all these, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, it is likely to expect exchange as well as prepaid offers on specific products.

Flipkart will release fresh offers every day at 12 a.m., 8 a.m., and 4 p.m. throughout the sales season. Furthermore, rush hour discounts and flash sales will be offered every hour.