Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Incredible Discounts on Apple iPhone 14 Series

This could be the ideal time for you to get an Apple iPhone if you want to own one this year. As for this season, we will soon see the best discounts revealed on a variety of products including appliances, electronics, clothes, and technology devices at the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days event. The previously launched Apple iPhone 14 series will be the main spotlight for the sale where it has been expected to get massive discounts for this sale. So, if you are looking to get a new iPhone for this year, then maybe getting it for this sale will be among the best decisions you took. If you want to know more, then here we have got you covered with it:

Flipkart Big Savings Days – Discounts Apple iPhone 14 Series

For this sale, there are numerous offers and discounts on numerous things. The new Apple iPhone 14 series is currently among the many things that Flipkart has already discounted. Now that we’re talking about the Apple iPhone 14 series reductions, the standard Apple iPhone 14 with 128GB of internal storage can be purchased for as little as Rs. 70,990, saving you roughly 9K from its original price. Additionally, it has been reported that the iPhone 14 will be available at this price two days early. However, the cost of this iPhone 14 series will decrease even further during the sale.

On the safe side, we might anticipate a price cut to as little as Rs. 60k. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will also be eligible for the same reductions that will be announced for the other Apple iPhone 14 models.

Apple iPhone 14 – Specification and Features

Giving you a brief overview of the features and specifications of the new Apple iPhone 14 series, the device has a larger 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display and a duo-housed camera on the back with a cutting-edge camera system. Additionally, you have support for the most recent Crash Detection capabilities in conjunction with Cinematic Mode, which will enable you to record stunning footage at 4K 30FPS. The smartphone has a larger battery than its predecessor, which has led to an increase in battery backup; the Apple iPhone 14 series will now have enough power to last for 20 hours. Speaking of chipsets, the new Apple iPhone 14 series has a 5-core CPU that is even more powerful thanks to the new A16 Bionic chipset.

More about Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale

Speaking about the Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale, it is scheduled to begin on July 15 and run through July 19; throughout this time, significant special discounts will be offered daily by Flipkart. However, as the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale approaches, we’ll keep you updated with more information on offers and discounts.

Conclusion

To determine whether you should get the new Apple iPhone 14 series or not. Then we would strongly advise you to go with this iPhone. Since purchasing a new Apple iPhone at such a discount is practically impossible, and since the Apple iPhone 15 is about to be released, Apple will be placing a strong emphasis on selling its older models in order to clear up its stock. We may therefore anticipate hearing about additional discounts for this phone in the future. However, it is obviously up to you whether you choose to purchase this phone or hold off till the new Apple iPhone 15 series. So, what’s in your mind? Are you looking to get a new Apple iPhone 14 this year? Or maybe just wait for the new Apple iPhone 15 which is going to make its way to launch in September. Although there is only a one-month gap between getting this phone or going up for a new Apple iPhone 15, it’s your call! Let us know what you are thinking in the comment section down below:

