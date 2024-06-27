Over the past month, a number of Flipkart vendors have complained about not being able to adjust the prices of their products. This comes after Flipkart unveiled a revised commission rate card in May. Sellers who spoke anonymously to Money Control assert that this action may be construed as anti-competitive and in direct violation of India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) policy for e-commerce marketplaces.

According to sellers, Flipkart’s platform has restricted price changes since May 18, coinciding with the implementation of the new rate card. This new policy aimed to simplify commission structures from four components to two, ostensibly to enhance transparency. However, sellers argue they were not given sufficient time to adjust to these changes and determine if they could pass on the benefits of lower commissions to consumers.

Credits: Money Control

Claims of Anti-Competitive Practices

Small vendors have been severely harmed by the inability to change prices. Many vendors are worried that Flipkart’s decision unfairly disadvantages them while granting larger sellers more discretion. Numerous vendors and industry specialists have contended that this approach may amount to a misuse of Flipkart’s advantageous market position.

For instance, a toy seller attempted to increase the price of an item from ₹709 to ₹712 but was blocked by the platform, which prompted a message about keeping revisions closer to the historic settlement value. This has led to allegations that Flipkart is indirectly influencing prices, which would be a violation of FDI regulations for e-commerce marketplaces.

Impact on Different Types of Sellers

The impact of this policy varies across different types of sellers. A copperware seller noted that the price of copper had increased by 15-20% recently, raising their costs significantly. They planned to increase their prices from ₹499 to ₹599 per piece to account for this but were unable to do so due to Flipkart’s restrictions. This forced them to declare their stock out of inventory on the platform.

Similarly, a Mumbai-based seller of affordable clothing pointed out that merchants dealing in lower price points felt a bigger brunt due to higher effective commission rates. These sellers typically operate with thinner margins and need to be more agile with price adjustments to maintain profitability.

Disadvantages for Small Sellers

Small sellers, who help e-commerce platforms offer a wider assortment of products but do not individually generate large sales volumes, are the most affected. Unlike larger sellers, who have dedicated account managers to assist them, small sellers rely on automated responses from Flipkart’s support team. This has created a situation where larger sellers can still adjust their prices, while smaller ones cannot, leading to an uneven playing field.

A Gujarat-based seller of skincare products highlighted this issue, stating that while larger sellers can push for price changes through their account managers, smaller sellers receive automated emails with no effective resolution. This inability to adjust prices has prevented small sellers from earning a profit, further exacerbating the competitive imbalance.

Legal and Regulatory Implications

The current situation could attract scrutiny from antitrust watchdogs if Flipkart’s actions are deemed discriminatory. Legal experts suggest that if it is found that Flipkart allows larger sellers to change prices while preventing smaller ones from doing so, it could be considered an abuse of its dominant market position.

Salman Waris, a partner at the technology-focused law firm TechLegis, stated that the FDI circular of 2020 mandates that e-commerce entities providing a marketplace must not directly or indirectly influence the sale price of goods or services and must maintain a level playing field. If Flipkart is found to be dictating prices and allowing only larger players to adjust their prices, it would be a violation on both fronts.

Conclusion

Significant questions have been raised over FDI policy compliance and the possibility of anti-competitive behavior following the latest modifications to Flipkart’s rate card and the consequent incapacity of numerous merchants to modify rates. Smaller sellers are especially affected because they find it difficult to stay profitable when they are unable to modify their prices in response to changes in the market. Regulation authorities must investigate this case more thoroughly to guarantee an equitable and competitive market for all sellers.