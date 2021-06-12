Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’ Sale Now Live

Just like every year, Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Day’ sale is now live. This sale happens trice to four times a year. This year in the month of June, it is from June 13 to June 16.

The sale went live at 12am on June 13th and is going to be live till June 16 Midnight. Throughout the sale period, the users who pay via SBI cards or net banking will get an additional discount of 10% on any product that they purchase. However, the discount can only be obtained if the customer is opting for an EMI on the product.

During the sale, Flipkart is going to sell the products from a wide range which starts from fashion to home appliances to electronics and other items on the site. The products will be having a heavy discount on it.

Some of the best products that are being sold are-

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB)

In the market, the smartphone is being sold at the cost of ₹54,900/-. In the Flipkart sale, the same product will be sold at ₹49,999/-.

Apple iPhone XR

The retailing cost of the phone is ₹41,999/-. In the Flipkart, the same will be sold flat ₹2,000 at the rate of ₹39,999/-.

Apple iPhone SE

There will be ₹1,000 off on iPhone SE and will be sold at ₹39,999/-.

Google Pixel 4a

The android smartphone by Google, i.e.- Google Pixel 4a, which retails at the cost of ₹31,999/-, is going to be available on Flipkart sale for just ₹26,999/-.

Acer Aspire 7 Laptop

From the electronics section of the online store, Acer Aspire 7 laptop, which retails at ₹89,999/- is going to be made available at the discounted price of ₹56,990/-.

LG UHD 65-inch 4K smart TV

The smart LED television which retails at the maximum selling price of ₹1,39,990/- is going to be made available at a huge discount rate of ₹76,999/-.

This is just a small list amongst many items that are going to be available in the sale at huge discount rates and prices. The biggest discounts can be expected to be available on mobiles and accessories and electronics, along with fashion and household items.

The same sale went live for the Flipkart plus users on June 12 at 12am. It is going to last till June 16, midnight for the plus users as well.

Note: The price may vary as per the versions and specifications of the product. The details and the price should be checked on the authentic website of Flipkart for the same.