Flipkart’s Loss Reaches 51% to Rs 4632 crore in Financial Year 2022

According to recent reports, Flipkart’s loss widened itself to 51% which is Rs 4632 crore in the financial year 2022. Flipkart gives competition to other big players in the market like Amazon, Tata Group, etc. Read the entire article to learn about the complete story.

About Flipkart’s loss

According to the documents provided by Tofler, Flipkart’s overall revenue has made a 31% jump which is amazing but along with that, its loss has widened up to 51%. The company’s expenses in the financial year 2022 were also more than last year because of its promotions, deliveries, and employee benefits provided by the company. Therefore, this also gave a chance to the company to generate revenue from multiple sources such as the marketplace, advertisements, logistics, etc. Flipkart is not the only company that has seen a jump in its yearly revenue. As per the reports, even Myntra saw a jump of 46% in its overall revenue and is doing really well. People actually love to do online shopping on Myntra. Amazon Seller Services also saw a jump in its yearly revenue of 32%.

About Flipkart

For people who want to learn more about Flipkart, it is an Indian e-commerce company. In simple words, its aim is to deliver the best to its customers as soon as possible. The company believes in the concept of making an impact. It believes that it has made an impact because of its skilled and hard-working team who keep coming up with new ideas that help change the course of e-commerce in India. In order to make it easier for customers to use the app, Flipkart has the option of selecting languages. People can select whichever Indian language they are comfortable with and then start ordering packages.

The company also makes an effort to find the right people. Only the right people can help the company achieve its goals and put it on the path to success. Hiring people from diverse backgrounds gives the company a chance to look at different viewpoints before making a decision. Inclusivity which is extremely valued at this firm makes everyone feel welcome no matter where they come from.

About Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Kalyan Krishnamurthy is the person who is heading Flipkart currently. Since he has been given this leadership position, he has tried to use it in the best way possible and push the company toward success. He is responsible for the growth and operations of the company. He was given the position of CEO in the year 2017.