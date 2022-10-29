According to recent reports, Lego will be discontinuing its Mindstorms Robotics Kits by the end of the year. According to the reports provided by Gizmodo, the company will be supporting the mobile app for a minimum of 2 years. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

Statements made by Lego

“Now having a number of priorities in LEGO Education and other Build & Code experiences, we have decided to focus our resources and future plans by redirecting our Mindstorms Robot Inventor team and their expertise into different areas of the business,” the company said in a statement to Brick Fanatics. “This means the physical Mindstorms Robot Inventor product (51515) and its related elements (88016 and 88018) are to exit our portfolio from the end of 2022, whilst digital platforms—such as the LEGO Mindstorms Robot Inventor App—will remain live until at least the end of 2024.”

