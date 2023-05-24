Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 2024 Presidential Run in Historic Twitter Spaces Event with Elon Musk

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a ground-breaking announcement about running for president in 2024 during a live chat on Twitter Spaces. Together with billionaire businessman Elon Musk, DeSantis made this historic statement on social media, making it the first time a presidential campaign announcement has ever been made there.

The New Addition to Twitter (Twitter Spaces):

Users can participate in live audio chats on Twitter Spaces, a feature on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. With the option to join, listen, and participate in a “Space,” this interactive platform has becoming more well-liked for debates on a range of subjects. The Twitter Spaces announcement event was co-hosted by DeSantis and Musk and moderated by tech entrepreneur and close Musk friend David Sacks.

With the help of Twitter Spaces, anyone with 600 followers or more may host a Space and foster inclusive community dialogue. At any given time, a Space may have up to 13 active participants, including the host and two co-hosts. This openness to the general public was essential in ensuring that DeSantis’ presidential announcement was heard by many people.

Elon and DeSantis Relations:

Elon Musk, who is well-known for his candour in matters of politics and business, had previously said how much he admired DeSantis. Musk had earlier tweeted his support for DeSantis, despite saying at a Wall Street Journal-hosted conference that he had no plans to back any particular candidate at the time. In June of the year prior, Musk confidently claimed that DeSantis would easily defeat then-President Joe Biden in the race, stating his preference for a “sensible and centrist” candidate for the 2024 presidency.

Over time, Musk’s political views have changed somewhat. He had previously backed Democrats and voted for President Biden, but afterwards urged his Twitter followers to back Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections in the United States. Musk has criticised the Biden administration’s proposed tax regulations that would specifically target billionaires and their preference for union-made electric vehicles.

The venture entrepreneur and creator of the business social networking site Yammer, David Sacks, was a key participant in this Twitter Spaces event. Sacks, a former PayPal coworker of Elon Musk’s, is seen as a significant Republican fundraiser who is backing DeSantis. His appointment as a moderator strengthened his standing in Musk’s inner circle for decisions involving Twitter.

The Significance of This Announcement:

This announcement event has importance that goes beyond politics. Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter include establishing a virtual “town square,” encouraging candid communication, and facilitating active public discourse. By utilising the strength and accessibility of social media platforms, political campaigns could use this area to reach and engage with voters, potentially signalling a change in this method.

The inclusion of political campaigns in Twitter Spaces gives Twitter a chance to draw in money for political advertising. Several major advertisers left Twitter after Elon Musk became the company’s new owner in October. Twitter stated in January that it was lifting the restriction on political advertisements for 2019 in order to compete with Meta Platforms (previously Facebook) and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube. This move brought Twitter’s policies more in line with those of other significant social media platforms.

Conclusion:

Finally, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made history when he declared his intention to run for president in 2024 during a live Twitter Spaces debate with tech tycoon Elon Musk. This historic incident not only demonstrates the influence social media platforms have on political discourse, but it also illustrates Twitter’s ability to generate political advertising income. The 2024 presidential campaign is set to be an exciting and well followed affair because to DeSantis’ entry into the race and Musk’s powerful support.

