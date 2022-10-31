Flying business class in emirates is the definition of 'luxury'

Most of us fly economical class and, at the most, first class if we want to make it special. The reason is also pretty obvious—business class tickets are much more expensive and go beyond even $10k-$15k. But, again, flying business class in the Emirates is the definition of ‘luxury’, as you can see in the viral TikTok video below.

Recently, Erika Kulberg posted a video of her travelling via business class on a flight while sharing all the amenities and services she was provided it. Erika also gave some tips while choosing seats and promised to share some tricks to get a business class ticket for much less or even free in her next video.

She started the video by saying that it was a 16-hour flight from LA to Dubai. And that she didn’t spend thousands of dollars on this ticket.

Flying business class means special treatment starts at the very door of the airport. She said, “At check-in, I could skip the long lines. And my favourite is that each suitcase can weigh up to 70 pounds.”

Then you have one of the best parts of a business class flight ticket, “The Airport Lounge.” Erikka said that after the check-in and security, she headed straight to the lounge. There “you can have all the food and drinks you want, and they even have showers if you want to freshen up before the flight.”

Since it is a jumbo plane, there are two floors with business and 1st class seats on the 2nd one.

Erika then explains how should you pick the seats? She says, “You never want to pick the yellow seats. If you have a baby, then you want to pick these green ones.”

Then for the ones who are travelling alone and want privacy, “you’ll pick the window seats. But it has to be these where there’s this table barrier between you and the aisle.”

She then shows the amenities bag that has a lot of fancy stuff. The flight attendants also give you a warm towel before the takeoff. There is also a drinks menu from where you can order anything.

There is also a bar area where you can order anything, Erika got champagne here, and there are also plenty of snacks if you get hungry before dinner. For dinner, she picked the soup and lamb, and then I got ready for bed.

She says, “They’ll set it up for you like this so when you lay flat to sleep. It’s pretty comfortable, and you can look up at the little stars.”

Before landing, Erikka went back to the bar. So, they asked if she wanted a Polaroid picture, and they even put it in a cute card, and we made it to Dubai.

Watch the video here:

The viewers were also amazed by the luxury of the plane, and one of them even said, “Girl that’s a holiday all in itself.”

What are your thoughts on flying business class in the Emirates? And do you think it’s worth paying thousands of dollars for 16 hours of fun? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.