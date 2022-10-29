Tiktoker shows us Microsoft’s Intern BBQ party and it’s no joke!

We all have office parties, Right? But nothing like this! Microsoft’s Intern BBQ party is something else, and I am sure you will have a good time just by hearing about it.

The video starts off with Ninna saying, “This is me on a boat on Lake Washington in the middle of a work day. Let me tell you about it.”

She then says that the CVP of their company (Microsoft) throws this event every year called the Intern BBQ.

The event starts with them getting on some really cool-looking vans and driving over to his lake house.

She says that even “the drivers were like actually in black tie attire, and we were showing up in our like beach clothes.”

After some driving, soon enough, they get to the lake house, and it turns out to be a lot more than expected.

Ninna says, “There was a full catered spread, food, drinks, desserts, free towels, and free sunscreen. And, of course, there were water activities.”

After that, they (the interns) heard there was a boat, and all of them were just sitting around waiting for the boat to come back. And soon enough, they were on it.

Watch the video here:

She then says, “Y’all, this was like 1:00 PM on a Friday. And then we started driving the boat because the driver let us, which was so nice.”

There were also some dogs in the lake house, and they were the cutest dogs ever running around the water this whole time.

Ninna then says, “Our CVP, like our bosses, bosses, bosses, bosses boss is just like standing around talking to everyone. Life is so surreal. Work is so surreal. What is happening? So that was my work day.”

The viewers were also quite stoked about this party, and it showed in their comments.

One of them wrote, “msft intern parties always go hard”, while another acknowledged that not “everyone got this experience as an intern. Y’all were lucky!!!”

Another viewer wrote about his experience, saying “We did this when I was an intern n the president of the MSUS pulled up on her boat outta nowhere lol basically, Microsoft owns all of the waterfronts”

What are your thoughts on Microsoft’s Intern BBQ party? And how much would you rate your office’s party compared to this? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.