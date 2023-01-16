FMCG, Banking, Automobile, Pharma, and Real estate Sectors Show Losses on Negative Stock Market Day

The Indian stock market saw a negative trend on a certain day, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both showing losses. The Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector was among the sectors that saw the most movement on the day, with some FMCG stocks facing significant losses.

Companies such as HUL, ITC, and Britannia Industries were among the top losers in the FMCG sector. HUL, one of India’s leading consumer goods companies, saw its shares fall by over 2% on the day. The company’s Q2 results, which were announced earlier in the week, showed a decline in its volume growth due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ITC, another leading consumer goods company, also saw its shares fall by over 2%. The company’s Q2 results, which were also announced earlier in the week, showed a decline in its profit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Britannia Industries, one of India’s leading food and beverage companies, saw its shares fall by over 1%. The company’s Q2 results, which were also announced earlier in the week, showed a decline in its profit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The overall market trend was negative, with the BSE Sensex falling by over 200 points and the NSE Nifty by over 70 points. The negative trend in the stock market was driven by several factors, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy, negative global market sentiment, and concerns about rising inflation.

The banking sector also saw a negative trend on the day, with shares of State Bank of India and ICICI Bank both falling by over 2%. This can be attributed to concerns about the rising non-performing assets (NPAs) in the sector, as well as the ongoing economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The automobile sector also saw a negative trend, with shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp, and Bajaj Auto all falling by over 2%. This can be attributed to the ongoing economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a decline in consumer demand for vehicles. Additionally, the recent increase in fuel prices has also affected the sales of automobiles.

The pharma sector also saw a negative trend, with shares of Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Lupin all falling by over 2%. This can be attributed to the recent announcement by the government that it will increase the prices of drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) by up to 10%.

While this move is expected to boost the revenue of companies in this sector in the short term, it may also lead to an increase in prices for consumers, which may affect the demand for these drugs in the long run.