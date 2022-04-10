Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Development is collaborating with Binance. For Ukrainian migrants, Binance will issue a cryptocurrency card. In April, Binance will provide a charity cryptocurrency card for Ukrainians who have fled the country and need help. During times of crisis, cryptocurrency has saved hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians.

Head of the Ministry of Digital Development Mikhail Fedorov spoke about a conversation with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao about possible areas of cooperation between the Ukrainian department and the bitcoin exchange. “Binance will support our educational projects, in particular crypto literacy, so that even more Ukrainians receive digital skills and professions,” Fedorov wrote.

He claims that the bitcoin exchange has donated $10 million to Ukraine and that the amount would be increased to $20 million “soon.” Binance will create a charity cryptocurrency card in April for those Ukrainians who have fled the country and require assistance.

Fedorov praised the Ministry of Digital Development and the trading platform’s collaboration on crypto legislators’ implementation. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been saved by cryptocurrency during times of war. The recall was launched by the Ministry of Digital Development and the Ukrainian blockchain community. The NFT-Museum of Russia’s War Against Ukraine raised more than $500,000.00.

Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily cryptocurrency trading volume. It was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Binance was founded by Changpeng Zhao, a developer who had previously built high-frequency trading software. Binance was formed in China, but once the Chinese government strengthened its hold on cryptocurrencies, the company relocated its offices outside of the nation.

Unchain Fund will assist moms and children in Ukraine who has been harmed by Russia’s war

The crypto debit card from Unchain Fund will assist moms and children in Ukraine who has been harmed by Russia’s war. Unchain Fund, a global cryptocurrency charity, has launched a new digital charity debit card to assist Ukraine’s most vulnerable victims.

Unchain Help Card is a virtual debit card that will enable much-needed funds to be distributed to the most vulnerable victims of the conflict – women, and children.

Unchain Fund is a crypto-native organization that collects and coordinates donations for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, according to sources. Migration aid, communication equipment, medication, cybersecurity tools, safety gear, food, and other services are among its tasks.

