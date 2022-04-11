Darth Vader Could Be A Boss Fight In Fortnite Season 3

There are rumors floating around that Darth Vader will be a boss fight in season 3 of Fortnite, the leak comes from renowned Fortnite leaker and data collector ShiinaBR via Twitter. They claim that Darth Vader will be available in Fortnite as a costume and as an in-game NPC boss, suggesting that a Star Wars-themed POI could make an appearance in Season 3. According to ShiinaBR, one of the top sources of information about Fortnite, Darth Vader, and Indiana Jones will arrive in the game during Chapter 3 Season 3. Fortnite content creator Tabor Hill has since confirmed that two of the many planned Darth Vader, Indiana Jones crossovers will be coming to Fortnite next season.

If the new leak is correct, it’s possible Disney and Epic Games are linking Darth Vader’s appearance in Fortnite to his debut appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Epic Games has yet to confirm the arrival, so fans should treat the information with caution.

Data miners like HypeX say they haven’t found any documents that indicate the event is coming, which will almost certainly disappoint some fans hoping the new season starts off with a great show. It looks like the Darth Vader folder may actually be a hint of Fortnite content, as a reliable Fortnite leaker claims Darth Vader and Indiana Jones will be added to the game. Tabor went on to say that he doesn’t know if Vader will be involved in this season’s Battle Pass, or if next season’s Fortnite itself will be Star Wars-themed, but he’s not inclined to do so. Hill also noted that while many fans have speculated that the next season will be Star Wars-themed, that’s unlikely.

BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 – SEASON 3 He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥 This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! pic.twitter.com/Zbhkeo0Jlc — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 8, 2022

However, he said he believes the next season of Fortnite will be closely related to Star Wars, adding that, teasing Fortnite’s chief creative officer, Donald Mustard teased that such a collaboration would always come true even in a few years. ShiinaBR claims that TaborTimeYT will keep updating all exploits before fans get too excited.

After entering Chapter 3, it’s unlikely that the next step will be such a big change, and the fact that Epic hasn’t made an official announcement closer to launch suggests that any changes to Fortnite Season 2 will be minimal. As shown in the following section, the Fortnite Chapter 3 map has undergone some small but important changes in Season 1. Fortnite Star Wars Chapter 3 Season 1 focuses on the same Spider-Man-style collaboration, the new skin for this chapter is the main rumor, and the return of existing crossovers like The Mandalorian and The Rise of Skywalker suggests that’s happening.