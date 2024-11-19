Ford has revealed that it will launch a new, beefed-up version of its best-selling Ranger ute in 2026. The Ranger Super Duty is set to offer enhanced capabilities, targeting buyers looking for a more powerful, towing-capable vehicle. With figures that rival other American pickups such as the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Toyota Tundra, the Ranger Super Duty aims to take the Australian market by storm.

The announcement comes as part of Ford’s ongoing effort to strengthen its commercial vehicle portfolio and offer more choice to Australian consumers. While the Ranger Super Duty will be built in Thailand alongside other local Ranger models, it will benefit from significant engineering input from Ford’s Australian team, particularly the 1500-strong IMG Product Development team based in Melbourne.

Towing Power and Gross Vehicle Mass to Rival American Competitors

One of the standout features of the Ranger Super Duty will be its towing capacity. The ute will be capable of towing up to 4500kg braked when fitted with an optional 70mm tow ball. This marks a significant increase from the existing Ranger’s 3500kg towing limit and a massive jump over the Ranger Raptor’s 2500kg capability. With a towing capacity that matches the likes of the F-150, Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ, the Ranger Super Duty is set to offer one of the highest towing capacities in the local ute market.

In addition to its towing ability, the Ranger Super Duty will feature a gross vehicle mass (GVM) of 4500kg, which is at the limit of what can be driven on a standard passenger vehicle licence. This figure surpasses the existing Ranger Wildtrak V6’s GVM of 3350kg and even eclipses the F-150’s GVM of 3780kg. The Ranger Super Duty will also have a gross combined mass (GCM) of 8000kg, the highest in the Ranger lineup, ensuring that it can handle both heavy payloads and substantial towing loads simultaneously.

Design Tweaks and Anticipated Engine Options

Though Ford has only released a teaser image of the Ranger Super Duty, it appears that the ute will feature design updates to match its tougher, more robust persona. The Super Duty version will likely include a bespoke grille, wider wheel arches, and possibly a revised bonnet design, which could also hint at the next-generation facelift for the Ranger as a whole.

Under the bonnet, details are still scarce, but Ford is expected to offer a more powerful engine than those found in the current Australian Ranger lineup. The existing Ranger V6 turbo-diesel produces 184kW of power and 600Nm of torque, while the Ranger Raptor’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 churns out 292kW and 583Nm. Ford could either adapt these engines for the Super Duty or opt for a higher-output powertrain to better compete with rival vehicles like the F-150’s 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6, which delivers 298kW and 678Nm.

Ranger Super Duty to Arrive After PHEV Launch

The Ranger Super Duty is expected to launch in 2026, following the debut of Ford’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Ranger in 2025. This strategic rollout will offer Australian buyers an even wider range of Ranger variants to suit both eco-conscious consumers and those needing extreme towing and payload capabilities.

Ford Australia’s president and CEO, Andrew Birkic, emphasized that the Ranger Super Duty will cater to a variety of commercial needs, providing fleet operators and vehicle modifiers with a ute that delivers more than they expect. With its enhanced performance and capabilities, the 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty is set to become a dominant player in the Australian ute market, offering American pickup power with a local touch.