Jaguar is undergoing a transformative shift, with plans to reposition itself as a high-end luxury electric vehicle (EV) brand. The British automaker, traditionally known for its performance cars, has streamlined its lineup, with the F-Pace SUV being the sole model remaining for 2025. A new electric vehicle, part of a broader revitalization effort, is in development, and Jaguar’s rebirth includes a fresh design ethos, highlighted by new logos, a revamped typeface, and a bold color palette. The aim? To create vehicles that stand out not only for their electric powertrains but also for their distinctive style and elevated brand experience.

A Fresh Look for a New Era

Jaguar introduced its new look during a media briefing at its headquarters in Gaydon, England, unveiling a set of modernized emblems that will adorn its upcoming lineup of three high-priced EVs. The new design embraces the values of “exuberant, modernist, and compelling,” signaling a clear departure from its past. The automaker boldly asserts that it is “not afraid to polarize,” aiming for a fresh appeal that may divide loyal fans but set the stage for a new direction.

The redesign encompasses four key elements: two new logos, a custom typeface, a color palette, and a graphic code known as “strikethrough.” The new Jaguar typeface is clean and contemporary, featuring a blend of uppercase and lowercase letters. A defining feature of the typeface is the “strikethrough” effect—horizontal lines within rectangular borders, used to enhance the brand’s visual identity. This graphic device appears in the new “leaper” logo, a modern, angular iteration of the iconic jaguar mascot, which now has a more aggressive, forward-looking stance.

The New Logos: A Departure from Tradition

One of the most significant changes is the replacement of the traditional jaguar face emblem that adorned the grilles of Jaguar vehicles for two decades. This logo is now supplanted by a new circular badge, incorporating the letters “J” and “r” in brass, enclosed by a curved border. This new emblem embodies the modernist spirit Jaguar is aiming for, moving away from its classic feline representation and signaling a contemporary future for the brand.

To complement these changes, Jaguar’s color palette has been updated with bold, primary colors like red, blue, and yellow, which will be used to express the brand’s exuberance and modernity. The striking combination of gold and white in the logos further reinforces the brand’s refined, high-end positioning.

The Road Ahead: Jaguar’s Vision for the Future

Jaguar is not just revamping its image; it’s reinventing its approach to luxury cars. The automaker plans to unveil its first vehicle under this new design vision at Miami Art Week in December 2024. This unnamed electric four-door grand tourer will mark the beginning of Jaguar’s exclusive EV lineup, with production expected by 2026. The car is anticipated to feature impressive specs, including an EPA-rated range of up to 430 miles and the ability to add 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes on a Level 3 fast-charger.

Jaguar has also confirmed that its new EVs will be compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger network, signaling a broader shift toward seamless charging infrastructure for luxury electric vehicles.

A Brand for the Modern Consumer

In line with its new direction, Jaguar aims to attract a younger, wealthier, and design-conscious customer base. The company is shifting its focus from the mass-market premium segment, which it previously targeted to compete with brands like BMW and Mercedes. Instead, Jaguar is positioning itself as a maker of “spectacular” vehicles, emphasizing design and brand experience as the primary drivers of customer decisions.

The company’s new retail strategy reflects this exclusive approach. Jaguar plans to open a small number of luxury brand experience centers in global cities, starting with Paris. These will cater to high-end customers, offering not just sales but an immersive brand experience. With fewer dealerships expected, Jaguar will streamline its sales process, moving more services online with a redesigned website and app that provide a seamless customer experience.

Looking Ahead

While it will be a couple of years before Jaguar’s new EVs reach the market, the company’s rebranding is already setting the tone for the next chapter. With a bold new design direction, a redefined brand experience, and cutting-edge electric vehicles, Jaguar is betting on differentiation, aiming to create cars that are as emotionally compelling as they are technologically advanced. The upcoming concept car at Miami Art Week will give the world a closer look at this new era for the storied brand.