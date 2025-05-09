Ford Motor Co. has become one of the first major automakers to raise prices on key Mexico-produced models in response to the latest round of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The company has notified dealers of increases of up to $2,000 on select versions of the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, Maverick pickup truck, and Bronco Sport. The changes took effect for vehicles built after May 2 and are expected to hit showroom floors by late June.

The pricing adjustments come just days after Ford disclosed that Trump’s trade measures would cost the company roughly $2.5 billion in 2025, although executives say efforts are underway to mitigate at least $1 billion of that through supply chain and production changes.

Strategic Move Amid Uncertainty

While Ford described the decision as part of its “usual mid-year pricing review,” a company spokesperson acknowledged that tariffs were also a factor. “These adjustments reflect market dynamics and some of the tariff exposure we’re currently facing. Importantly, we’re not passing the full cost onto customers,” the spokesperson noted.

Ford shares dropped 1.7% to $10.26 at midday trading following the announcement, as investors assessed the broader impact of the trade war on the automaker’s bottom line.

Industry on Edge

Ford’s move could trigger a wave of similar actions from rivals who are still weighing how to respond to mounting costs. General Motors (GM), for example, estimates tariff-related costs could reach between $4 billion and $5 billion, although it expects to absorb at least 30% of that hit internally. GM has yet to raise prices but has warned of potential changes ahead.

Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and other foreign automakers that heavily rely on U.S. imports may also face tough decisions if the tariff regime remains unchanged. Porsche and Audi have already signaled that price hikes are likely if the situation persists, though they haven’t announced specifics.

BMW, on the other hand, remains optimistic, with company officials stating they expect U.S. tariffs on autos to ease starting in July based on internal discussions with American policymakers.

Tariffs Reshape the Market

The Trump administration’s tariffs have already upended production strategies and shaken forecasts across the automotive sector. While some relief was offered in the form of domestic production credits and avoiding double taxation on raw materials, the central 25% tariff on imported vehicles—affecting nearly 8 million cars annually—remains in force.

Analysts from S&P Global Mobility warn that sustained tariffs could drive U.S. vehicle sales down by more than 1 million units per year, particularly in the affordable and entry-level segments where margins are already thin.

Ford’s Domestic Advantage

Ford appears relatively insulated compared to its peers, with 79% of its U.S.-sold vehicles assembled domestically, according to Barclays analysts. GM, by comparison, builds only 53% of its U.S. lineup within the country.

Still, Ford imports one of its most affordable and popular models, the Maverick, from Mexico—a key reason why the company has moved quickly to adjust pricing on that vehicle.

What’s Next?

As trade tensions escalate, the auto industry is bracing for a turbulent second half of the year. While Ford continues to offer promotional discounts on many models through the July 4 weekend, the long-term pricing landscape remains uncertain.

Whether other automakers will follow Ford’s lead in raising sticker prices may depend on how long tariffs stay in place—and how quickly companies can adapt their global supply chains to the new normal.