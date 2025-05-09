Driving across North Dakota is about to get faster — and potentially more expensive. Beginning August 1, the state’s interstate speed limit will officially increase from 75 mph to 80 mph. This change comes after Governor Kelly Armstrong signed a bill aimed at modernizing highway regulations and aligning North Dakota with neighboring states like South Dakota and Montana, which already permit 80 mph speeds on certain highways.

The bill, passed last Friday, acknowledges a long-standing truth: most North Dakotans are already driving 80 mph in 75 zones. The new law simply adjusts the legal limit to reflect actual driving behavior while also introducing more stringent fines to curb excessive speeding.

Consistency Across the Region

The decision brings North Dakota’s speed policy in line with several other western and midwestern states, especially those with vast rural areas. Alongside South Dakota and Montana, states like Nevada, Utah, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and parts of Texas have similar or even higher limits. Texas, notably, claims the highest posted speed limit in the nation — 85 mph on its State Highway 130 toll road.

For many residents and truck drivers frequently crossing state lines, the new policy offers consistency and a more predictable driving experience, particularly along I-94, which stretches east to west across the state and passes through Bismarck.

Tougher Fines to Discourage Dangerous Speeding

While the speed limit is increasing, the state is also cracking down on speeders. Under the new law, drivers caught exceeding the posted limit will face higher fines than before. On roads with limits of 65 mph or higher, the fine will be the greater of $20 or $5 for every mph over the limit. For lower-speed roads, violators will pay either $20 or $3 per mph over, depending on which is higher.

And there’s more: if you’re caught going more than 16 mph over the speed limit, you’ll be slapped with an additional $20 on top of your original fine.

The penalties grow even steeper in construction zones. If workers are present, drivers caught speeding will now face a $150 fine — nearly double the previous $80.

A Balancing Act Between Efficiency and Safety

The updated speed limits are seen as a balancing act between efficiency and road safety. North Dakota’s geography — flat plains, long stretches of highway, and minimal congestion — makes higher speeds practical. However, state officials made it clear that the higher limits come with a renewed emphasis on enforcement.

Transportation safety advocates warn that with higher speeds comes increased risk. “Even though these changes reflect how fast people are already driving, higher speeds mean greater force in a crash,” said one state highway patrol officer. “That’s why the fine structure is also being strengthened.”

Looking Ahead

As of August 1, North Dakota joins a growing list of states where 80 mph is the norm on interstates. For drivers, it means quicker trips across the prairie. For those with a heavy foot, though, it also means keeping a closer eye on the speedometer and their wallets.