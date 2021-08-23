Ford F-150 Lightning factory tour shows robotics & space optimization

Recently, Tom Muloughney from InsideEVs got a chance to visit the Ford factory. While the F-150 Lightning test drive was beyond expectations. The visit to the factory tour revealed some interesting details. Ford’s F-150 Lightning Factory in Dearborn, Michigan. The robotics and space optimization in their modern plants allows manufacturing more vehicles with a lesser carbon footprint.

The assembly lines move autonomously in line by using EV carriers. These carriers have hydraulic lifters to lift the vehicle with as much power as a human or robot needs. Furthermore, the magnetic strip attached to the floor charges autonomously, and the vehicles move. The magnetic strip is attached to the charging line.

F-150 Lightning range estimation

Very few people got a chance to drive the F-150 Lightning prototype. The production vehicle is much efficient and better in many terms. Muloughney points out some extraordinary features of this electric pickup. At present, there is no information about the range. However, by scrolling down it is mentioned on the website that the truck has a 472-mile range. While trying to confirm with the Ford representative it seemed like the range is true. Ford is going to deliver more range than initially specified.

Furthermore, while driving the prototype, it was expected to be 270 miles, but it reached 276 miles. Like how Ford has done with the Mustang Mach-E mile range, it continues to do the same with other electric vehicles.

Charging capacity

Ford’s charging station pro has an 80amp level 2 charging station capacity. And uses the CCS1 connector, though not needed for F-150 Lightning it can be used while offloading. Ford intelligence backup power option gives options for the user to charge as per convenience. However, to avail of this feature, a customer must opt for the choice. It should include an inverter and transfer switch, then have it installed through a Ford installation partner.

Incredible storage capacity

It is stated that the F-150 Lightning Mega power Frunk is the largest storage capacity in electric pickups. With 400-lbs of cargo and 400 liters, the trunk evidently looks huge. Interestingly the grill is linked to the hood, so loading and unloading luggage become easy.

Future is electric

Electric pickups are gaining interest from common people. Usually, pickup truck sales relied on sales from organizations or companies in the fleet. With the electric pickup era, the four-seater truck is on the must-buy list. Among Ford’s vehicles, unlike Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning is going to mark a unique place in the electric line-up.