Ford is allowing anybody who buys a new Mustang model year 2024 or later to enroll in its free Mustang driving school at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Previously, the software could only be obtained by purchasing the more aggressive Mustang Dark Horse version, which is now at the top of the Mustang performance ranks.

Ford Expands Mustang Driving Programs with New “Mustang Unleashed” Experience

As part of the Dark Horse Track Attack program, Ford announced last year that purchasers of the new Dark Horse model will receive a complimentary day of training at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina. January marked the start of the owner registration period. Ford is now expanding the program and offering a free day of driving school with every Mustang purchase, regardless of trim level, in honor of the Mustang’s 60th anniversary. The new Mustang Unleashed programs for EcoBoost and GT trim levels will be customized to the capabilities of particular vehicles.

Similar to Dark Horse Track Attack, Mustang Unleashed participants will need to arrange and cover their lodging and transportation. In addition to lunch and supper on the day of the race, the schedule includes a welcome meal at the track the night before. The Mustang Unleashed program will provide additional possibilities, whereas the Dark Horse program is mostly focused on the racetrack.

Attendees of Mustang Unleashed will have the option of participating in street drives, drag strip instruction, and emergency maneuver instruction showcasing the vehicle’s active safety features, in addition to the classroom instruction offered in both programs. Dark Horse Track Attack concentrates on the skid pad, autocross, and lead-follow laps on Charlotte’s “Roval” infield road course, which is partially located on the Nascar oval. After the day, everyone in attendance has the opportunity to go on a hot lap of the Roval with the instructors to experience the vehicles’ maximum potential.

Ford Enhances Mustang Ownership Experience with Comprehensive Driving School and New Mustang Experience Center

The complimentary driving school day is valid for all 2024 Mustang models and all subsequent model years, and it lasts for up to a year following the car purchase. For current owners, it is not available retrospectively. The school lends cars and helmets to participants for the event. A loved one may also be brought as a guest; they may watch and eat, but they may not drive or ride along.

Run by the Ford Performance Racing School, it is a program that offers race instruction along with other Ford F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor off-road truck owners in Tooele, Utah; Bronco owners in various locations participate in Off-Roadeos for their Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs; and owners of Edge ST and Explorer ST on-road performance SUVs participate in a similar program. Ford is significantly expanding its presence at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the new Mustang Experience Center in addition to the enlarged driving school. If you’re that crazy about Mustangs, it will open next year and have a conference facility for business gatherings and weddings in addition to an aftermarket parts store and merchandise store. The Ford Heritage Gallery will also have historical exhibitions on display.