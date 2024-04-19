Tesla, known for its innovative electric vehicles and sometimes unconventional marketing strategies, seems to have gotten a bit ahead of schedule. Details about the much-anticipated new Model 3 Performance were accidentally leaked through the company’s own website.

The leak, discovered by eagle-eyed visitors on the Tesla Australia and UK websites, revealed a treasure trove of information about the upcoming performance variant of their popular electric sedan. While Tesla has yet to officially announce the car, the leaked information provides a clear picture of what driving enthusiasts can expect.

Enhanced Performance and Design Features Set to Define New Tesla Model 3 Performance

According to the leaked source code, the new Model 3 Performance will boast “all-new, high-performance drive units” delivering a combined output exceeding 500 horsepower. This surpasses the current Model 3 Performance’s 505 horsepower, making it the most powerful version of the Model 3 ever produced. Specific details about the dual electric motors powering the car remain undisclosed, but the promise of increased muscle is sure to excite potential buyers.

Tesla seems to be focusing on improved handling as well. The leak mentions tweaks to the chassis and suspension for a sharper response to driver input. Enhanced pedal feel and improved heat management for the braking system further suggest an emphasis on a more engaging driving experience.

The aesthetic aspects haven’t been neglected either. The leaked information points towards redesigned front and rear fascias, a sportier rear diffuser, and a sleek carbon fiber spoiler. Inside, the new Model 3 Performance is expected to feature all-new sports seats with improved bolstering and ventilation, catering to spirited driving. Lightweight carbon fiber decor with a unique weave pattern adds a touch of exclusivity to the Performance trim.

Interestingly, the leaked information doesn’t reveal the 0-60 mph acceleration time, which currently sits at a blistering 3.1 seconds for the outgoing model. This might be a strategic move by Tesla, keeping some details under wraps for a future official reveal. The leak also remains silent on the driving range, although the current Model 3 Performance boasts an EPA-estimated range of 315 miles.

Anticipation Builds for the New Model 3 Performance Amid Speculation and Leaks

While the leaked weight of the car remains unconfirmed, previous leaks suggest it might stay around the current Model 3 Performance’s 4,089 pounds. This might seem like a hefty figure, but it’s important to remember the weight distribution advantage of electric vehicles, often leading to surprisingly nimble handling.

Tesla’s communication misstep has undoubtedly generated a lot of buzz around the new Model 3 Performance. While official details and pricing are yet to be announced, the leaked information paints a picture of a car designed to deliver exhilarating performance without sacrificing the comfort and technology Tesla is known for. Whether this early glimpse translates into a buying frenzy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Tesla has ignited the hype machine for their most potent Model 3 yet.

Although a prior leak said the weight will stay at 4,089 pounds, it is not stated. The 82.0 kWh battery capacity is also anticipated to be the same, however, this is not confirmed yet. Regarding the name, it seems to have persisted. It appears that Performance remains, despite reports that it will be renamed as a Model 3 Ludicrous. In the upcoming days or weeks, an official unveiling of the new Model 3 Performance is anticipated, since Tesla is already upgrading its regional websites with the latest model.