Ford Pro enters EV game by acquiring Electriphi

Electric vehicles (EV) are fast becoming popular these days, and for good reason too. Apart from looking super stylish and helping save fuel, they are also much better suited towards the environment, and lower pollution significantly. And so, it’s no surprise seeing leading car makers run towards making the switch to EV, a market till now led by Tesla Inc. Now, it seems like well-known car brand Ford Motor Co. has also jumped on the bandwagon, after having acquired fleet-motoring software and charging management provider Electriphi, for an undisclosed amount.

Introducing Ford Pro

This move comes even as Ford plans to splurge out a significant sum of $30 billion towards EV development, by 2025. California-based Electriphi, which so far has a team spanning about 30 members, will be joining the industry giant’s banner under Ford Pro, which will be a new unit focussed chiefly on commercial consumers.

The merger comes in the wake of the company’s plans to provide for easier charging management for potential consumers of the electric vehicle ecosystem.

Ford Pro is apparently looking forward towards a massive growth in the charging industry, up to an expected extent of over 600,000 vans and full-size trucks. As such, it is eyeing revenues of up to $1 billion by 2030, through charging alone.

For starters, the F-150 pickup and Transit Van at Ford will be up for full electrification (that is, these models will have their EV versions rolled out soon). E-Transit will hit stores by the end of this year itself, but consumers waiting for the electric version of the F-150 will have to wait till the spring of next year.

A Worthwhile Deal

Electriphi boasts of coming equipped with full solutions for users wanting charging management and fleet-motoring services. Ford Pro will be teaming up with the startup as a means of developing what it calls “the most advanced charging and energy management experiences.” A blog post on Electriphi’s website holds that the unit is looking forward to “leveraging its lead position in the commercial vehicle market”, as well as the technology developed by Electriphi and its own range of products.

CEO and Co-Founded Muffi Ghudiali clearly says that even consumers are well aware of the fact that electrification is inevitable, and are looking for ways to seamlessly transition towards EVs, while also getting the best in terms of fleet-motoring solutions and charging options. And the two companies are hoping to come up with the perfect ways to help these consumers work better and smarter, and become more productive.