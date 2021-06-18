How to use Apple Pay

Apple Pay is a payment and digital wallet service that is operated by Apple Inc. It allows users to make payments in iOS apps, on the web using Safari, and in person. You can find a list of the regions where the use of Apple Pay is supported.

In order to use Apple Pay in supported regions, here is a list of the things you will require:

An eligible device. A list can be found here. A supporting card issued by a participating card issuer. The latest version of either iOS, macOS, or watchOS. An Apple ID that has been signed into iCloud.

If you want to use Apple Pay on more than one device, you will have to add your card to each of those devices. Initially, you should choose your devices. After you set up Apple Pay on iPhone or Apple Watch, you can use your cards on the web by using Safari on some models of Mac, while signed in to iCloud through your Apple ID. On Apple Watch Series 3 and later version, as well as an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and later, you can a maximum of 12 cards on a device. In older models, you can add a maximum of eight cards to a device.

This guide will discuss the process of adding a card on your iPhone, since it is the easiest, fastest, and most convenient option for users.