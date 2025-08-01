Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 312,000 vehicles in the U.S. after federal safety officials flagged a critical software issue that could impact braking performance. The issue lies in the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) system, which may suddenly stop functioning, leading to longer stopping distances and a higher risk of crashes.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall on Friday, saying that affected drivers may experience loss of power brake assist while driving particularly while using driver-assistance features.

Which Vehicles Are Affected?

The recall covers several of Ford’s most popular 2025 models:

Ford F-150

Ford Expedition

Ford Bronco

Ford Ranger

Lincoln Navigator

All of these models are equipped with the electronic brake assist system that’s now under scrutiny.

The Core Problem: Failing Brake Assist

According to NHTSA, the Electronic Brake Booster module in these vehicles can fail unexpectedly. This can happen while the vehicle is in motion or while Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as adaptive cruise control or lane-keeping assist, are active.

When the EBB fails, the vehicle reverts to traditional hydraulic braking—meaning the driver has to apply much more pressure to the brake pedal to stop the vehicle. While mechanical braking still works, the loss of power assist can catch drivers off guard, especially in emergency braking situations.

Ford’s Response: Free Fix, Fast Rollout

Ford has responded quickly to the issue, offering a free software update that will correct the problem. The update can be delivered in two ways:

Over-the-Air (OTA) directly to the vehicle

In-person update at any Ford or Lincoln dealership

Customers will be notified by mail beginning later this month. Those who don’t want to wait can check their vehicle’s recall status by entering their VIN on Ford’s or NHTSA’s recall website.

No Reported Accidents Yet, But Ford Isn’t Waiting

So far, no crashes, injuries, or fatalities have been reported in connection with the EBB malfunction. Still, Ford isn’t taking chances.

“We’re taking a proactive approach to ensure every affected vehicle is addressed quickly,” a Ford spokesperson said. “Safety is always our top priority.”

A Glimpse Into the Future of Vehicle Safety

This recall highlights a growing trend: as cars become more software-driven, automakers face new types of safety risks that go beyond physical hardware. Systems like EBB and ADAS rely heavily on digital code, which means glitches can surface long after the vehicle hits the road.

Over-the-air updates provide a faster, more efficient solution—but they also come with the expectation that automakers monitor systems in real time and act fast when problems emerge.

What You Should Do Now

If you own one of the affected models, don’t wait for the letter. Check your vehicle’s recall status online. If your vehicle is listed, schedule the update with your dealer or watch for the OTA update notification in your infotainment system.

Bottom Line

Ford’s massive recall is a reminder that even as technology makes vehicles smarter, it also raises the bar for safety and reliability. Brakes are non-negotiable—and when something’s off, automakers have to move fast. This time, Ford is doing just that.