Lexus is preparing to close the chapter on several of its long-standing nameplates, with the IS sedan, RC coupe, and UX 300e electric SUV all confirmed to cease production by November 2025. The announcement marks a major shift in the brand’s product strategy as it gears up for a new generation of vehicles focused on electrification and design evolution.

End of the Road for the IS and RC Lineups

According to official Lexus Japan communications, the IS 500, IS 350, IS 300h (AWD), IS 300, and all RC variants including the RC 350, RC 300h, and RC 300 will be phased out by the end of November 2025. Customers have been advised that sales will stop once pre-set production quotas are met, and certain configurations may become unavailable even before that deadline.

The decision affects both domestic and global markets, although only the rear-wheel-drive IS 300h will remain in limited production for Japan. For fans of the IS and RC, this news carries significant weight the IS lineage dates back to 1999, while the RC was introduced in 2014 as a stylish, performance-oriented coupe.

RC F Final Edition Already Sold Out

As part of the sendoff, Lexus released a limited RC F “Final Edition” in January 2025. Powered by a naturally aspirated V8, this final hurrah for Lexus’ high-performance coupe was limited to just 200 units in Japan—and it didn’t take long to sell out.

The company thanked its loyal fanbase, stating:

“We regret to inform you that the RC F ‘Final Edition’ has reached its limited number of 200 units and is now sold out. The RC ‘Final Edition’ will be on sale until production ends in November 2025.”

UX 300e Bows Out, Hybrid to Follow

The smallest electric SUV in Lexus’ lineup, the UX 300e, will also exit production in November 2025. Launched in 2019 as the brand’s first full EV, it paved the way for Lexus’ electric ambitions. However, the vehicle struggled to gain traction in a crowded and fast-evolving segment.

Reports from Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun suggest that the UX 300h hybrid variant will also be discontinued by the end of the 2025 fiscal year, which concludes in March 2026.

Looking Ahead: New IS, Possible RC-LC Replacement

Lexus isn’t leaving the segment entirely. A new generation of the IS sedan is rumored to arrive in 2026, with hybrid and electric variants in development. This would align with Lexus’ evolving strategy of offering both EVs and hybrids to accommodate diverse global markets.

Meanwhile, the future of the RC coupe remains less certain. Rather than a direct replacement, insiders suggest that Lexus may be working on a new sporty coupe that blends elements of both the RC and the flagship LC. This mysterious successor could streamline the lineup while pushing the brand into more performance-focused territory.

Closing Thoughts

Lexus’ decision to retire the IS, RC, and UX 300e isn’t just about aging models it’s about making room for what’s next. With a pivot toward electrification and redefined luxury, the brand seems poised for a rebirth. And while saying goodbye to beloved models is never easy, what comes next could be even more exciting.