Ford’s next EV is an “Explorer-type vehicle” says VP Darren Palmer

Ford Vice President of EV programs Darren Palmer says that the company’s next EV will be an “Explorer-type vehicle”. The VP gave his statements to Carsguide, saying what the next vehicle will look like. Further added that Ford EV lineup is a shining star on its monthly sales sheet.

The company has yet to have a month of decreasing EV sales volume; last month alone grew EV sales by nearly 200%. Yet the lineup is far from extensive. Ford currently sells the F150 Lightning and the Mustang Mach-E, meaning that customers looking for a three-row SUV or anything smaller than two current offerings will have to look elsewhere. Ford is attempting to fix this issue by introducing a new EV model similar to the current gas-powered Explorer. “The next vehicle we’re doing is an Explorer-type vehicle, and we’re working on making that insanely great,” Palmer said to Carsguide. The Explorer has served Ford well since its inception and is now the brand’s longest-lasting nameplate. Consumers enjoy its flexibility as a large family hauler without being as big as the Ford Expedition, which can be intimidating to many drivers.

Upcoming vehicles

The other vehicle in the works is another electric truck. And while some have hypothesized that the blue oval is bringing the in-demand Ford Maverick with an electric drivetrain, others contend it is another full-sized truck offering. Ford CEO Jim Farley made it very clear a few months ago that the electric truck offering would not just be an upgrade to the F150 Lighting but a new nameplate entirely.

Ford has succeeded with its electric offerings, making them America’s second-largest EV manufacturer for months. But this title is now under threat as Hyundai/Kia, General Motors, and Stellantis brands are all moving into the EV market with renewed vigor. These upcoming models will likely define the brand’s success or failure in the coming years. With the brand’s success in Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach E, things are being developed accordingly.

The automaker says that it will begin adding lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell chemistry into its product portfolio alongside the current nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) packs beginning with the Mustang Mach-E next year and the F-150 Lightning electric pickup in 2024. LFP has the advantage of using less rare materials in its chemistry, making it easier to source and less expensive per kilowatt-hour, about 10% to 15% less expensive according to Ford’s estimates. It’s diversifying its battery chemistries and partnering with multiple battery and materials suppliers around the world to build the 60-gigawatt hours’ worth of battery capacity it’ll need each year to meet demand.