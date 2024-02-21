Arc Boat Company has unveiled its latest marvel in electric boating, the Arc Sport. Priced at a premium $258,000, this wake sports boat is designed to cater to the eco-conscious yet thrill-seeking water sports enthusiasts. With its debut, Arc not only expands its product lineup but also sets a new standard in the electric vehicle (EV) market, pushing the boundaries beyond the road and into the water.

The Arc Sport emerges as a technological powerhouse on the waves, boasting a 226-kilowatt-hour battery pack that powers a 570-horsepower electric motor. This combination ensures that the boat has more than double the torque of most premium wake boats currently available, promising an unparalleled wake sports experience.

The boat’s impressive specs include the ability to carry up to 15 people, a cruising range of over 24 hours at low speeds, and an active use time of 4-6 hours at higher speeds, including towing activities.

Charging the Arc Sport is as convenient as it is efficient. While specific kilowatt figures for charging rates are yet to be disclosed, the company assures that a Level 2 home charger can fully recharge the boat overnight. For those in need of a quicker boost, a Level 3 DC fast charger can replenish the battery to 80% in approximately 45 minutes, ensuring that the Arc Sport is ready for almost a full day’s adventure on the water with minimal downtime.

The interior of the Arc Sport is just as impressive as its performance. It features two displays: one behind the steering wheel for essential information and another serving as the infotainment center, enhancing the overall user experience.

Additionally, the boat is equipped with a retractable hardtop tower, easily adjustable with the press of a button, and a large entertainment screen paired with JL Audio speakers for an immersive audio experience. The inclusion of bow and stern thrusters simplifies docking, making the Arc Sport not only a powerhouse on the water but also a model of convenience and user-friendliness.

Arc Boat Company’s commitment to innovation is evident in the Arc Sport’s design and functionality. The boat is described as a blend of aerospace engineering, EV technology, and genius software, marking it as a significant leap forward in the wake sports category.

This segment is recognized as the fastest-growing water sports category globally, and with the introduction of the Arc Sport, Arc aims to modernize the $4 billion sports boat market still reliant on outdated technology.

The environmental impact of traditional fuel-burning boats is well-documented, contributing to noise pollution, smog, and water pollution. Arc’s electric boats, including the Arc Sport, offer a cleaner, quieter alternative, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable recreational options.

Although electric wake boats like the Arc Sport still impact aquatic life due to their wake, the absence of carbon emissions represents a significant step forward in reducing the environmental footprint of water sports.

The Arc Sport is not just a boat; it’s a statement. It signifies a shift towards a future where luxury and sport do not come at the expense of the environment. With over $110 million raised in venture capital funding and a team comprising veterans from Tesla, Rivian, SpaceX, Lyft, and marine industry staples, Arc Boat Company is poised to lead the charge in the electrification of the boating industry.

As deliveries of the Arc Sport are expected to start later this year, the boating world eagerly anticipates the arrival of this electric marvel, ready to make waves in more ways than one.