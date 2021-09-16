Former AWS exec to lead Microsoft’s engineering organization

Former Amazon Web Services (AWS) exec Charlie Bell is all set to lead Microsoft Corp.’s new engineering organization, and will be responsible for overseeing security, compliance, identity and management. This development, which has been confirmed by an internal email by CEO Satya Nadella, comes less than a month after the engineering veteran quit his post at AWS to join Microsoft.

Bell will be joining the Senior Leadership Team at Microsoft, once the tech giant settles negotiations with online retail biggie Amazon, and reach a “resolution.” He will be reporting directly to Nadella himself.

For the Country and the Tech Sector

The news has since been confirmed by Frank Shaw, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President of Communications, who released a statement to the effect. The statement says that Bell’s new role will help the company further expand cybersecurity for “the country and the tech sector as a whole.” He has added that Microsoft is currently carrying out “constructive discussions with Amazon,” while remaining sensitive to the need for working out the issues together.

Bell took to his LinkedIn page to shed light on his new role, highlighting the need for better safety and security as digital services continue to grow and thrive in a rather poetic form. He has added that at such a time, individuals and organizations are dependent on the “walls of their castles” to safeguard their users against threat actors. In such a world, Bell believes that Microsoft is the only player which can deliver upon the promises of unbreakable safety, and hence, is excited at the prospect of working with the organization.

In-charge of Many Teams

Once he formally takes his place at the firm, a handful of teams from Microsoft’s Cloud + AI and Experience + Devices sectors will be moving under his leadership. Notable among these are the 365 Security, Compliance and Management team, which is under CVP Harv Bhela, the Security team led by CVP Bharat Shah, the Identity team under CVP Joy Chik, and the Chief Information Security Office, led by CVP Bret Arsenault.

Bell was initially considered as a candidate for taking over the lead at AWS from Andy Jassy, who stepped up as Amazon’s CEO in July. Adam Selipsky succeeded Jassy as the new AWS CEO, taking over the role in May.

Just a day prior to the news about Bell, Microsoft had also revealed that President and Chief Counsel Brad Smith would be taking on the roll of Vice Chair of the company’s board.