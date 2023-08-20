Former Employees File Lawsuits Against Dublin Firm Co-Founded by Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Dublin – Strive Asset Management, a Dublin-based investment firm co-founded by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, finds itself entangled in legal woes as two former employees have recently filed lawsuits against the company and its founders. The plaintiffs allege that they were pressured into violating federal securities laws while employed at the firm. The lawsuits also bring to light claims of wrongful termination and age discrimination, further complicating the company’s reputation.

The litigation stems from events earlier this year when two employees were terminated in what the firm referred to as a reorganization. These former employees, John Phillips and Joyce Rosely, have taken legal action against Strive Asset Management, Vivek Ramaswamy, and co-founder Anson Frericks, leveling serious accusations against them.

One lawsuit also introduces a new layer of complexity by asserting that Rosely’s dismissal was a consequence of age discrimination. This allegation raises important questions about the company’s workplace culture and practices, potentially exposing a wider issue that could impact current and former employees.

Phillips, a former regional sales chief at the company, filed his lawsuit in June in Kansas. He claims that he was misled by representations made by the firm, prompting him to leave his well-paying position at JPMorgan Chase. Allegedly, Strive Asset Management provided inaccurate information about its financial stability and the intention of Vivek Ramaswamy to remain associated with the company. The lawsuit contends that these misrepresentations induced Phillips to make the transition, only to face an unexpected reorganization and subsequent dismissal.

In response to the lawsuits, Strive Asset Management has opted to remain silent on the matter, not commenting on the legal actions brought against them. Additionally, the firm has taken steps to counter the litigation, submitting a request for the dismissal of the initial lawsuit filed by John Phillips.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign clarified that he had stepped down from his role as executive chairman earlier in the year to focus on his political aspirations. This context raises questions about the timing of the legal actions and their potential implications on his candidacy.

Joyce Rosely, who held a prominent position in institutional sales at the company, filed her lawsuit in Union County, New Jersey. Rosely alleges that her termination was a result of her raising concerns about potential violations of securities laws within Strive Asset Management, as well as instances of sexual harassment. Her lawsuit claims that the firm’s sales materials made promises about future returns, while employees not registered for securities sales were permitted to engage in client interactions. Furthermore, she highlights alleged unlawful securities sales in Twitter posts attributed to Vivek Ramaswamy.

As these legal proceedings unfold, they cast a spotlight on Strive Asset Management’s internal operations and practices. The allegations of federal securities law violations and the subsequent legal actions could tarnish the firm’s reputation and influence the public’s perception of both the company and its co-founder, Vivek Ramaswamy. The timing of these lawsuits, coinciding with Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign, adds a unique dimension to the unfolding narrative.

In conclusion, the lawsuits against Strive Asset Management and its co-founders raise serious legal and ethical questions about the firm’s practices. Accusations of securities law violations, wrongful termination, and age discrimination threaten to overshadow the company’s operations and its co-founder’s political ambitions. As the legal proceedings progress, the outcomes could have far-reaching consequences for both the financial industry and the political landscape.

