A former nurse who made over $1 million last year after quitting her job to work as a virtual sex worker on OnlyFans claims she’s building her platform for erotic performers who would take Bitcoin payments.

Former nurse and onlyfans star is creating a crypto-friendly porn site. After her coworkers and supervisors learned that she had an account on OnlyFans, Allie Rae, 37, abandoned her $84,000-a-year job as a nurse in a Boston intensive care unit.

When she was given the option of either deleting the account or being fired, she chose to leave her job and focus completely on OnlyFans, where she said she earned about $369,000 per month last year.

Rae was “spooked” when OnlyFans declared last year that it would stop permitting pornographic content on its website, even after the site reversed its decision and said it would continue to accept smutty content.

“To be generating that much money and then be informed I’d be switched off in 30 days was terrifying,” she told The Washington Post. OnlyFans, which said it was compelled to block porn by huge payment processors worried about enabling sex trafficking, changed its decision in the face of widespread condemnation.

Rae, on the other hand, was not taking any chances. She plans to officially launch WetSpace next month, an adult entertainment environment similar to OnlyFans that will accept cryptocurrency payments, making the identity of performers and clients more readily hidden.

Consumers of pornographic material can use digital stable currency such Binance USD, ethereum, tether, dai, BNB, and AVAX to make purchases from their favorite online performers.

“Being a parent inspired me to create WetSpace,” she says. “I wanted to provide a platform where sex workers can build a long-term business without having to worry about huge payment processors,” she says.

She told The Washington Post that she had planned to publish a beta version of the site this month, but that it wasn’t technologically up to pace.

“I’m a perfectionist, and I’m not going to put out a shoddy product,” Rae explained. She said she put $1 million of her own money into the enterprise as a married mother of three. She also claimed to have enlisted the cooperation of two more Fortune 500 investors to help get the initiative off the ground, however, the backers have requested anonymity.

She stated, “This platform will be unlike any other platform out there.” Models and their followers will be able to hide their trails thanks to WetSpace’s crypto-friendly payment processing.

The “anonymity factor” is a term that refers to the fact that a person is anonymous Not just for the models, but there are a lot of guys who want to buy content but can’t because they have to use their credit cards, so that’s a big part of WetSpace as well — creating a platform for them to be able to do so.

