Former SEC official Dissatisfied with Ripple vs SEC Decision

John Reed Stark, previously an attorney in the Enforcement Division of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), US, has stated that District Judge Analisa Torres’ court decision on the Ripple vs SEC case is ‘troublesome on multiple ground’. He explains how the ambiguity regarding the status of XRP as security in various kinds of purchases causes a lack of protection for investors by increasing the retailers’ ignorance and wilful blindness to exchange regulation guidelines.

The ‘Institutional’ Debate: Identifying when XRP is a security, excluding public sales and others

The July 13 decision on the Ripple vs SEC case, generally received as a victory for the crypto industry, has nevertheless caused Stark to lash out in a sharply contrasting tone as he highlights the inconsistencies in the overall framework of the digital assets market that the Ripple vs SEC Decision by Judge Analisa Torres has exposed.

The court ruling states that the cryptocurrency XRP of Ripple Labs is a security when it is sold to institutional investors. Torres points out: Institutional investors “reasonably expected that Ripple would use the capital it received from its sales to improve the XRP ecosystem and thereby increase the price of XRP,” but investors who used exchanges for buying XRP tokens “could not reasonably expect the same.”

When XRP is not security: Stark’s claims of ambiguity

In other kinds of purchase like programmatic sales (or public sales) and token distribution to employees, the currency will not be considered as security. Stark argues that the ruling ‘resides on shaky ground,’ and points out that ”

The Ripple Decision holds that the same exact token can be a security sometimes but not a security other times. And the more ignorance and willful blindness by retail investors, than the less protection the retail investors will receive. And the less disclosure about the token, then the less liability for the token issuer. That just can’t be right.”

Stark believes wilful ignorance of crypto retailers will drive investors into trouble

Stark believes that the Ripple vs SEC Decision going in favor of Ripple Labs will not only create confusion regarding the status of cryptocurrency in various purchases, it will also create ambiguous notions of crypto security that may leave investors in a helpless situation as they will be compelled to undergo the arduous task of perusing security laws over and over again before making any investment.

As the currency is sometimes security and sometimes not according to the new court ruling, it creates a “class of quasi-securities that discriminates” based on the degree of sophistication of the investing person or entity. Moreover, this argument is also contrary to the principles of investor protection. This will leave scope for greater ignorance on the part of the retailers, and they will now have room to be more casual about proper disclosure regarding their tokens and have less liability on their part as issuers. Stark notes:

“Securities laws were specifically designed to protect individual investors, based on the idea that they can’t fend for themselves . The Ripple decision turns this notion on its head.”

Although conceived as a victory for the crypto community in the short run, Stark’s detailed counter-analysis of the Ripple vs SEC Decision does open up some uncomfortable questions in front of the crypto dealers who now might want to address some issues related to the overall satisfaction of customers and smooth operations in the digital assets market. However, Stark’s claims that SEC reappearing for the decision to higher courts might get them redress have not attracted much concern from Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple Labs. He says that the SEC might have to undergo quite a prolonged process before they get a chance to appeal.

