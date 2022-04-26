Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Completely Trusts Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter in its entirety has been approved by the board of directors of the social media company. Many people have voiced their opinion on the takeover and it has been a heated debate on social media platforms as to whether it’s a good decision or not and whether Elon Musk will be able to improve the social media, the co-founder and former chief executive officer of the company, Mr. Jack Dorsey has come out to say that he fully trusts Mr. Elon Musk and believes that he is the only solution to improve the app and take it away from Wall Street.

Elon Musk has said that he plans to convert Twitter into a privately held company.

Mr. Dorsey has even said that he believes that a social media platform like Twitter should not be owned by anyone. He says that it should act like public good, and not like a for profit company. However, he continued by saying that the founder of Tesla is the only man he would trust at the helm of the company.

He also stated that, just like him, Elon wants the platform to be set up in such a way so that people can voice their opinion no matter how divisive. Right now, Twitter has a strict policy where it is very easy for your tweets and sometimes even your account can be taken down by their officials. A prime example of this is when the previous president of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump’s twitter account banned from the platform for seemingly spreading fake news or misinformation.

The both of them want the platform to be inclusive to all types people with all types of opinions which is why Mr. Dorsey appointed Mr. Parag Agarwal as his successor after he stepped down.

He ended his tweet by thanking Musk and Agarwal for dragging the company out of a dark phase and that fully believes that this is the perfect acquisition for Twitter.

Elon Musk on Twitter said that the freedom of speech lays the foundation for any functioning democracy and that platforms like Twitter need to uphold this if they are to contribute to a stronger society.

He also said that he plans to make the algorithms of the platform to be public and open so that there is more honesty and transparency.

It seems like with this takeover, social media will be going through a revolution and only time will tell how it goes.