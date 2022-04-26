Twitter Deal is Dangerous to Democracy: Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to share opinions on Elon Musk acquiring Twitter in its entirety. As her tweet hints, she completely opposes the deal and said that if the takeover happens, it will be detrimental to democracy as a whole.

She went to say that billionaires around the world including Elon Musk live by their own set of rules as they keep accumulating money and power with ease which is bad for society. She said that there needs to be a progressive tax so the wealthy people bear the brunt of taxation and that there even needs to be system and law which can make sure that massive tech companies stay in line.

Elon Musk is yet to speak about or reply to her statements but they have had their fair share of online feuds in the past.

It has been less than a day since the board of Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s $43 billion USD bid to purchase all shares of Twitter. He also plans to convert the company from a publicly listed one to private one.

Many politicians, especially American ones have opposed the deal, saying it would ruin free speech, and it would be detrimental to the social media. The world’s richest man does get his fair share criticisms as often he doesn’t act like he’s supposed to, considering the fact that he founded and runs some of the biggest companies in the world which includes Tesla and SpaceX.

In the month of December, last year, the pair did have a spat on Twitter where Warren accused Musk of being a freeloader who takes credit for others’ work. He replied by making fun of her, calling her a ‘Karen’ and saying that she reminds him of an old friend’s mum who would scream at others for no apparent reason.

He followed up by saying that if she took the time see official sources and read the reports, she will know that out of every American, he will pay the most taxes for that year.

He has even beefed with Bernie Sanders, after the Vermont Senator proposed that the country should introduce a new wealth tax, so the top 1% pay their fair share.

Musk responded this by saying that he keeps forgetting that Sanders is alive hinting at his old age. This reply was not received well by most people.

Now it seems like the takeover has been very divisive but only time will tell if it is a good decision or not.