Former Uber chief’s edtech startup Kyt raises $2.5M led by Sequoia’s Surge

The funding round of Kyt gets participation from Titan Capital, along with other angel investors including Kunal Shah, Amrish Rau, Jitender Gupta, Allen Penn, and Martin Li.

The expansion of Sequoia Capital India’s Surge online-first, a global academy for extracurricular learning is soon to be executed since India and Singapore’s headquartered educational technology platform Kyt has already collected a funding sum worth of $2.5 million.

Established by couple Bhavik Rathod and Tripti Ahuja in June 2020, Kyt uses the sorcery of technology to give online live classes. The classes are given to youngsters whose age range between five to fifteen years. Until now, in excess of 10,000 students have taken courses or gone to workshops with Kyt, and the organization has around 20 mentors ready, with plans to expand this number to 500 throughout the following year. Kyt is looking forward to including more courses, including chess, different instruments, public talking, experimental writing, and how to be a substance maker.

“Tripti and I started Kyt to build something for our daughter. After speaking to several parents, we realized that there is a much larger need to provide high-quality courses that focus on the holistic and all-round development of the child, beyond just academics. With a strong team of curriculum designers, pedagogy experts, and education consultants, we embarked on this vision to build an online-first, global academy for extracurricular learning for kids,” states, Bhavik Rathod, Co-founder, and CEO, Kyt.

The startup of Kyt currently offers two learning approaches in two types- Kyt Academy and Kyt Workshops. The duration of Kyt Academy courses is 12 weeks and is especially out here for students who are keen on other sectors of knowledge and talents excluding traditional studies. With this Academy you can learn about yoga, language, reading, and dance, and other specific areas of interest.

On the other hand, Kyt Workshops are for children who want one-time classes. These classes are perfect for learners who want to explore more and do multiple classes at once. The classes include cooking, magic classes, animation, rap, and poetry.

“The future of education is a hybrid of online and offline learning, and the market size for primary and secondary extracurricular learning is estimated to be $10 billion in India alone and around $200 billion globally. While most learnings used to happen in physical spaces, there will be rapid adoption of online learning even beyond COVID-19, as these well-structured curriculums will build strong global communities, encouraging children to remain engaged over time,” Rathod added.

