Safari for iOS 14 and Big Sur: How to prevent websites from tracking your moves online with privacy report

Apple has sent a security highlight in Safari for iOS 14 and macOS 11 Safari that debilitates trackers from finding out about which you navigate through. Become familiar with this new element and how to utilize it.

Apple has presented yet another feature in Safari in iOS 14 and macOS 11 Big Sur that incorporates another protection following component that will tell you which sites are following you and show the trackers that Safari has obstructed. This new feature assists with giving an understanding of exactly the number of sites utilize trackers to follow you over the web and market to you utilizing your information.

What does the privacy report in Safari for iOS 14do?

In iOS 14 and macOS 11, Apple presented the Privacy Report highlight in Safari. This component shows a report of the site that you’re taking a glance at and what trackers are being utilized. It shows the two trackers that utilize cross-site following and those got by Apple’s wise following avoidance.

Of course, Safari will consequently hinder any cross-site trackers (and utilize astute following anticipation to guarantee that different trackers are obstructed too). It will likewise report these trackers to you through the security report.

How to view Safari for iOS 14 privacy reports?

You can view the privacy for the current website with very ease on Safari for iOS14, by tapping on the Reader icon in the address bar, then tapping on Privacy Report. Once you are through with this process, you will be able to view your privacy report to see the number of trackers that were prohibited while tracking you on the internet. While checking your report you will also be able to switch between the websites responsible for the trackers and the URLs of the trackers themselves.

Note: This data remains on your device for 30 days

If needed, you can also go through this information in Safari on macOS. All you have to do is to tap on the ‘Privacy Report’ option. This option will be available in the toolbar to the left of the address bar.

How to enable or disable tracking prevention in Safari for iOS 14?

The tracking process in Safari for iOS 14 is enabled by default Safari. In case you feel like disabling this feature, here is how you can do it-

Head straight to the settings section. Tap on Safari You will find an option to Prevent Cross-Site Tracking, disable the switch of it.

Apart from this, iOS and iPadOS 14 have another settings option which you should disable to not allow apps to use cross-site tracking to follow you around online. Ensure that this feature is enabled to keep you safe by following these steps-