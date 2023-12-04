Even though servers are back up to begin Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, a lot of gamers are having trouble getting started. This is because, even though launch day is already underway, we’re still witnessing abnormally long lines that go on for up to an hour, which may indicate how much attention the new chapter is garnering. Even for those who get it past the line, matching problems have been reported; however, Epic claims that these have been fixed. Players have also voiced concerns about the UI, and other issues have surfaced, such as the non-functioning Shuffle Loadout functionality. See what’s in store for you if you can’t log in by checking out the recently released Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass. This is the original narrative as told.

Updates on the servers

The servers for Fortnite are unavailable. But that’s okay; that’s how things should be. In what is mostly anticipated to be termed Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, a whole new universe descends upon us after another catastrophic live event, this time named The Big Bang. Here is everything we know about the anticipated time for the Fortnite servers to restart when Fortnite OG ends. Although Epic likes to keep things under wraps, historical data indicates that Fortnite will likely be playable once more tomorrow, December 3, between 4 AM PT and 7 AM ET / 7 AM PT and 10 AM ET. Since we’ve covered multiple years of Fortnite by now, this three-hour timeframe is our best estimate; as always, the exact duration is liable to fluctuate for a variety of reasons.

This is due to the fact that the launch time is finally determined by the patch rollout. Epic appears to be aiming for the 4 AM PT / 7 AM PT end of that launch window, although things might get delayed if the team has problems. Though it seems less probable, Epic may even choose to just opt to release the new chapter later or even sooner. Basically, you should aim for 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET if you want to set your alarm at a time to get up, go online, and beat the Fortnite queue (as best you can, anyhow). Nevertheless, expect to wait a few minutes to enter the lobby because new chapters and seasons sometimes have waits to prevent the game from breaking when millions of players want to play at once.

A New Patch will be launched soon for Chapter 5, Season 1

Next week, when the new season begins, the three new games LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival will all launch.

Save The World was one of the game modes that Epic had to take down to stabilize performance due to a variety of technical difficulties brought on by a large number of players during Saturday’s major live event, which ran three times throughout the day. Fortnite was momentarily entirely unavailable.

Season 1 of Chapter 5 will premiere as soon as the patch is finished, however, it’s not clear when that will be. New seasons typically premiere early in the morning, frequently much before the majority of people are awake playing video games.