A new island, a train that travels the whole map, weapon modifications, over 1,200 LEGO-style costumes, bosses, a new Battle Pass featuring Peter Griffin and Solid Snake, and much more are all included in the recently released Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1: Underground.

The focus of this new Fortnite chapter is joining “The Underground” and bringing the battle to “The Society.” You have to exert every effort to free our dear Peely from the grasp of Valeria’s superiors as well as defeat her group of bosses. Oh, and you thought Valeria was tough? Wait till you go off against Peter Griffin from Family Guy, who, unbelievably, is also a boss in addition to Oscar, Nisha, and Montague.

You can replenish your shield as long as you have the Society Medallion, which you may obtain by defeating bosses. Your shield will regenerate more quickly the more medallions you own. However, exercise caution as your opponents will be able to pinpoint your exact location to a greater extent the more medals you possess.

The sophisticated Ritzy Riviera marina, the deserted Rebel’s Roost house, the Grand Station at Reckless Railways, the high-alpine Hazy Hillside settlement, the ornate Grand Glacier Hotel, and many more locations may be found on the new map that these bosses call home.

Reckless Railways’ Grand Station is merely one of the stops on the new train that will transport players to various areas of the newly created island. But don’t expect it to be a calm voyage battles may and will occur on board, so be prepared!

Playing LEGO, Racing, and Music Games with Peter Griffin and Solid Snake in the Big Bang Battle Pass

Next up is Rocket Racing, which will be available on December 8 and serve as a new racing game from Psyonix, the company that developed Rocket League. Last but not least, Guitar Hero and Rock Band Harmonix are building the Fortnite Festival, which is scheduled to launch on December 9. You may sing songs by the world’s most prominent musicians in this new game, Fortnite Festival Season 1, which will feature The Weeknd as the Music Icon.

Although having additional Fortnite games is always a good thing, these new titles will also provide you with XP in The Big Bang Battle Pass. You will need to spend 950 V-Bucks on this new Battle Pass, but upon completion, you will be able to claim 1,500 V-Bucks. Along with being able to advance and acquire outfits of every boss, including Peter Griffin, you will also automatically unlock the Hope Outfit. Solid Snake will eventually be included in The Big Bang Battle Pass, even though he won’t be accessible at launch.

Ballistic shields, vehicle styles, weapon mods, and more are included in Fortnite Chapter 5: Underground.

The Mod Benches are among the largest things. In return for Bars that lessen recoil, boost mag capacity, and other features, they let you install modifications to your guns. A new Cars area in the Locker has been created, where Car Bodies, Decals, and Wheels may now be stored, giving cars an aesthetic upgrade as well. The OEM Wheel from Rocket League will be given to every player, and if they have the Octane, Cyclone, Jager 619, or Lamborghini Huracan STO Car Bodies in the game, they can also be unlocked.

You may be certain that players won’t get an unfair advantage from the additional Car Bodies that will soon be offered to the Fortnite Shop. A Scorpion Car Body will also be included with the Big Bang Battle Pass.

You will have more control over the missions you want to complete during each match with Match Quests, which will replace Daily Quests. Additionally, enhanced animations featuring Motion Matching, Procedural Layering, and Physics-Based Animation will be available, and walls designed specifically for players will feature a plank that can launch players upward.

Finally, players will be able to travel off-road with the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV, which will also enable them to access new weaponry including the Hammer Pump Shotgun, Frenzy Auto Shotgun, Nemesis AR, Striker AR, Thunder Burst SMG, Hyper SMG, Reaper Sniper Rifle, and Ranger Pistol.