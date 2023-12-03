Since GTA 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of all time, a number of false leaks have appeared and vanished, causing a great deal of conjecture among the eagerly awaiting fan base. Though there isn’t much time left before Grand Theft Auto 6 is officially revealed, players may still believe that nothing can stop it. However, a leaker has shown everyone incorrect by revealing game video and map data.

RockStar Developer Leaked the Trailer by mistake

A fresh leak on TikTok that appears days before the first GTA 6 teaser is shown might be genuine, despite the fact that the majority of GTA 6 leaks aside from the huge one from last year that showed us over ninety minutes of gameplay have turned out to be phony. Even though the revelation isn’t particularly significant, people are nonetheless comparing the released video to other leaks. There are some similarities between the two, including some of the same structures. The purported leaks also provide us with some information on the layout of the game, indicating that it would have two times the area of Los Santos and have three main cities with four smaller ones.

The chief of development at Rockstar North, Aaron Garbut, is said to have sourced the leaked information with the help of his son, according to a slide show that was uploaded. The assertion that they know Garbut’s kid, even if they are not him, originates from the TikTok user who uploaded the leaks. Although Rockstar Games hasn’t spoken to us officially about the GTA 6 leaks, it appears that the company is moving quickly to remove any video that has been exposed.

The newly reported map leak for GTA 6

The leak provides information on the map and allegedly captured gameplay, which has the gaming world aflutter with theories. The enthusiasm and expectation of GTA 6 fans are increased by this leak since the much-anticipated announcement is just a few days away.

The reportedly released video features a scene from Vice City, a well-known and beloved locale for Grand Theft Auto fans. The video, which appears to be from a development build of Grand Theft Auto 6, features a cityscape with a free-roaming camera a sign of an unfinished project. The developer notes that appear on the screen lend credence to the claim that this footage is from a beta version of the game.

In addition, the leaker has revealed amazing details about the game’s geography. Grand Theft Auto 6 is believed to include three cities and four sub-cities on its map, making it twice as big as Los Santos from Grand Theft Auto 5.

It’s going to turn into a wildfire melting pot of photoshopped and artificial intelligence (AI) created content as every leaker on the planet is claiming to have exclusive GTA 6 stuff. In any case, it won’t be long until we get to experience the title properly for the first time.