Fortnite Could Be Teasing A Lord Of The Rings Collaboration

The leaker of Fortnite’s future events on Twitter suggests Epic Games is now teasing an island collaboration with The Lord of the Rings in Fortnite. Epic Games is seemingly teasing a The Lord of the Rings collaboration coming to Fortnite. Fortnite players discovered the Lord of the Rings-familiar attraction on a third-season island, hinting that a leaked crossover is coming. Fortnite has had a ridiculous number of crossovers come through the game over the years, and fans thought a new easter egg could suggest that the legendary Lord of the Rings series might be next.

Recently, a leaker revealed the potential for bringing a few fascinating franchises into Fortnite in the near future. This time, the game’s Easter egg has started some speculations saying Fortnite would become the crossover title for The Lord of the Rings. If rumors are true, then Fortnite players will find out in just a few days what this upcoming collaboration is all about.

Epic is currently teasing a The Lord of the Rings collaboration on the Island! The Rock Kid is building this on the beach right now, and there are A LOT of similarities between this sand castle and a LotR castle! (Thanks to @koooooomar & @FN_Assist for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/CThplKwCrh — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 19, 2022

Just as reports surfaced that leaked content from LOTR was being culled by MultiVersus, an easter egg discovered within the game hints at the arrival of Middle-earth characters from Tolkiens world to Fortnite. While Fortnite is still celebrating its crossover with Dragon Ball, a new theory by data miner ShiinaBR points toward a potential collaboration with LOTR. A LOTR crossover on Fortnite almost seems like a sure thing, except for the hazy status of Lord of the Rings licensing, which has seen video game mega-publisher Embracer Group announce recently that they are buying the rights for the Lords of the Rings IP.

RUMOR: One(!) of these collabs will be added to the game next week, according to @MidaRado: – Doom

– Family Guy

– The Lord of the Rings I don't know which collab it's gonna be, but keep in mind that there's currently a Fall Guys X Doom collab, and the game is now free on Epic. pic.twitter.com/lZzYNzWSqQ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 19, 2022

For one thing, LOTR rights traditionally belongs to Warner Bros, who has conspicuously failed to put any new DC characters into Fortnite since they started pushing their own cross-over game, Multiverses. Warner Bros.s own cross-over game, Multiverses. Considering that an in-game teaser of The LOTR already exists, featuring the Sandcastle battle at Helms Deep, it seems that The LOTR is the most likely to make its way into Fortnite very soon.

DOOM and Lord of the Rings are the likeliest franchises to be coming to Fortnite out of the three leaked ones (if Epic Games actually chooses to do it), since there is no information suggesting that Family Guy might come too, aside from a MidaRado post. The biggest surprise is that according to MidaRado, players would get to see a collaboration between Doom, Fall Guy, LOTR, and Destiny on Fortnite.