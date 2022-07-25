Fortnite May Be Getting A New Dragon Ball Skin

Earlier this month, leaker, journalist, and Fortnite leaker, Shiina, an Epic Games associate, was able to confirm the upcoming appearance of three Dragon Ball skins, which are expected to make an appearance in the game. There is still no official confirmation from Epic Games, but according to leakers, there will be a total of cross-over skins, two of which are Goku and Vegeta. One of the biggest rumors about the crossovers currently going on with Fortnite is that characters from Dragon Ball, such as Goku and Vegeta, are going to be getting skins, with leaks suggesting it is going to be happening soon.

Thankfully, it appears the leak is correct, with additional leaks by trusted source Shiinabr seemingly confirming Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus to be three of the Dragon Ball Z skins. Amid the multiple Fortnite leaks shared recently, players were tipped off (unofficially) about what a Dragon Ball crossover might involve skins, emotes, and other additions, we might have learned about one more skin allegedly coming to the game.

Here's everything we know about the Dragon Ball collab: – 4 Skins (Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, & 99% a female skin)

– A unique event screen in the lobby

– LOTS of quests

– Free rewards

– A "capsule" item in BR & Creative

– A special place codenamed "Preheat"

– "Attack Ball" glider — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 18, 2022

Following on from the success of the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration, which has just seen the introduction of the second set of four skins into the game, leakers unearthed further information that suggests that there is a collaboration between Fortnite and the Dragon Ball Z and that it will be as large as Fortnite x Naruto. That is right, high-profile leakers have reasons to believe Fortnite is going to be featuring the much-loved characters of the Dragon Ball franchise very soon, as well as new events, cosmetic items, and missions that will tie in with the crossover.

Bulma is most likely the 4th charater of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab 🔥 There's an unreleased female skin codenamed "Barium" that has reactivity & a pickaxe with cartoon effects. It was added this update, so if it's not Bulma then it's a big coincidence. pic.twitter.com/PfnCvAguVh — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 22, 2022

Youtuber HYPEX has also suggested that a Dragon Ball crossover for Fortnite is most likely going to occur after the next update since outfits are not available on game files at this time, but fans should expect to see this start within the next few weeks. Since then, multiple notable leakers have teased Dragon Ball will be the next major anime to work with Fortnite, with the crossover skins likely coming out sometime in August 2022.