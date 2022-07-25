How To Beat Sierra In Pokemon Go (July 2022)

This guide will cover the best strategies about how to beat Sierra in Pokemon Go in July 2022, including which Pokemon are best used, the best counters and weaknesses, etc. Beating Team Gos Rocket Leader, Sierra, in Pokemon Go is going to require plenty of skill, so we have compiled the best counters and weaknesses tips that can get you a clean sweep of opponents such as Squirtle, Blaziken, and Drapion for July 2022.

The team composition of Team Rocket has changed for July 2022 in Pokemon Go, and you are going to have to know the best counters to defeat leader Sierra while taking advantage of pocket monster weaknesses such as Squirtle. Team GO Rocket leader Sierra is using mostly Dark-type lineups for June 2022, and players will have to carry the right Pokemon to take on Team GO Rocket leader Sierra.

Pokemon GO’s dev team often changes up the Rocket members team of Pokemon in order to keep players coming back, and for July 2022, Sierra has a roster that features both Psychotypes, as well as Steel-types. With Team Rocket Go invading Pokemon Go, players will get the opportunity to battle against Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff, allowing them to face the head-to-head challenge of main boss Giovanni.

The Team Leader will be using Blastoise, Blaziken, or Lapras as their second Pokemon. The team leader will also randomly select one of the three Pokemon, either Houndoom, Nidoqueen, or Drapion, as their group’s last member.

For the third Pokemon, Sierras expected Houndoom but may alternate between using Drapion or Nidoqueen. Since two of Sierra’s options for her third Pokemon are water-type weak Pokemon and moves, options such as Kyogre, Swampert, and Suicune could quickly help care for another starter Pokemon that is fully evolved. Instead, use a Grass-type Pokemon or Electric-type Pokemon to take down Sierras Squirtle quickly, then switch into a different Pokemon if Sierra sent down Sierras Blaziken afterward.

Try to pick a Pokemon with a Charge attack that charges quickly, so that you can break through Sierras Defense Shields early on, and get the most out of the Charge attack from your Pokemon later on in the battle. The rest of Sierras team falls pretty easy to Electric-type Pokemon, so players might want to take a Pokemon of this type to take care of the Squirtle and move on to the most intense contests.

For July, Team Rocket Go is as active as it is ever been, and trainers will now be able to battle Sierra on Pokemon Go in order to reach the main boss Giovanni. Sierra, as well as other leaders Cliff and Alo, need to be defeated if players want to challenge the boss of Team GO Rocket, Giovanni, and his legendary Pokemon, the Shadow.