Fortnite v24.20 update launches today, servers to go offline soon

The Fortnite update v24.20 is ready to launch at 3 am Eastern Time. Although this is unusual for the update to be launched at 3 am when it is usually pushed to around 4 am, there seems to be a reason. As per the official statement on the microblogging site, Twitter, the updated size of this version is larger than the expected size.

Because of the downtime being moved forward by an hour, the servers will go offline as early as possible. By 2:15 am Eastern Time, players in Battle Royale and Save The World are expected to log off from their sessions to avoid being defeated in between.

How long Fortnite update last today?

As the update v24.20 is larger in size than usual, the downtime is expected to extend. Normally, the process takes two to three hours, but since the patch size is larger it may take up to four hours. However, this will not create any issues for players in the Eastern Time Zone.

Also, the update will take place on a weekday so most of the players will not be able to catch up with the update until a later day. So by the time the downtime ends in the morning by 7 am maximum, the servers will be made available to players. But players in Asia will be able to enjoy the content of the update as soon as the servers go live because of the timing.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v24.20

At the very least, Epic Games has declared that following the maintenance, the ODM Gear from Attack on Titan would be featured in the game. This upcoming Legendary artifact will function similarly to the ones in the anime/manga, according to the teasers that have been published this far.

Gamers can act swiftly all throughout the map and utilise the swords to slice or hack at approaching enemies. How the Kinetic Blade performs against such a new Mythic will be fascinating to observe. It will be even more interesting to watch gamers counterattack using one of these two in-game items.

Together with the ODM gear, Mikasa & Levi Ackerman Skins & Outfits will be released to the Item Shop, and Eren Jaeger will be available for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass holders. Who or what else will participate in the Attack on Titan partnership is anonymous at this time.

Speaking of partnerships, a fresh one starring Coachella ought to become accessible in-game as soon as the pause is over. It’s also possible that the Hiss Clique Quest Bundle will be introduced to the Item Store. Take into account that V-Bucks are not eligible for use to buy this bundle as it costs actual money.

Moreover, the Smart Pistol and New Reality Augments could also be included. Since the Reality Augment System has earned so much popularity, new ones are nearly a given after every upgrade. While the Smart Pistol has been incorporated into the game’s files, it is unknown whether it will be added to the Chapter 4 Season 2 prize pool at this time.

Last but not least, the Fortnite version v24.20 will patch a few issues and malfunctions. Even if they are minor issues, getting rid of them in the game will raise everyone’s standard of living.

