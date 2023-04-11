VideoSolo Screen Recorder Review: Powerful and Effective Tool

VideoSolo Screen Recorder is an effective, powerful, and user-friendly piece of software that incorporates a lot of intriguing features and can be used for a variety of reasons, including recording tutorials, gameplay, zoom meeting, and more.

If you have to record anything from your desktop, take screenshots, or record audio, you’ll need specific software that can do the task consistently.

The VideoSolo Screen Recorder is an application that can be installed and used on both Windows and Mac computers. It also allows users to simultaneously record audio from a microphone and from their computer system. You can also record videos and save screen captures of a specific screen area to your PC.

Every activity on your screen can be recorded and saved to a video file using VideoSolo Screen Recorder. This piece of software can effortlessly manage Skype chats, internet videos, demonstrations, zoom meetings, games, and so on.

Full Overview of VideoSolo Screen Recorder

Windows Version

On Windows, there are four recording modes: Video Recorder, Audio Recorder, Screen Capture, and Others. The “Video Recorder” tool is used to record the computer screen as video, while the “Audio Recorder” tool only records sound from the system or microphone, and the “Screen Capture” tool is used to take a snapchat or screenshot on the computer. The “More” section has some advanced options.

Mac Version

The Mac version’s main interface also has four modes: video recorder, webcam recorder, audio recorder, and screen capture. On a Mac, the Video Recorder is used to record screen activities, the Audio Recorder is used to record only audio, and the Screen Capture is used to take screenshots. The Webcam Recorder will open the webcam directly on your Computer and record only the region of the webcam. With the exception of the Webcam Recorder, the other three are similar to the Windows version.

Recoding modes of VideoSolo Screen Recorder

Here are a few recording modes of Videosolo screen recorder:

Video Recorder : You can record any part of your computer with audio and webcam, including the entire screen, a specific area, or a specific window. Audio Recorder : On your computer, you can record both the microphone and the system sound. Noise cancellation is also available. Game Recorder : You also can lock the gameplay window to record without interruptions or lag. Video recording can be done at a higher resolution up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Mouse and keystroke effects will also be recorded. Webcam Recorder : With little lags, it can record both your face and speech clearly. Camera noise reduction is also available to improve the recording quality. Phone Recorder : Mirror any iOS/Android smartphone to your computer using a USB connection or wirelessly. Capture the phone screen and system sound with flawless quality and low delay.

Features of VideoSolo Screen Recorder

Scheduled recording

Make an appointment to record something on a regular basis by adjusting the start time, repetition, and end circumstances.

Stop recording automatically

Configure the recorder to end recording automatically based on file size or at a certain time, and shut down or sleep the computer after recording.

Lock or disable window recording.

To capture specific processes on your screen, lock or exclude the window. It also aids in the blocking of annoying notifications.

Format and quality of output can be customized.

Select the output video/audio format and quality, then store your recordings in any format you want, up to 4K resolution/lossless quality.

Customized Hotkeys

Customized hotkeys in settings allow you to start, pause, or end a video/audio recording in a convenient and adaptable manner.

How to Use Video Solo Screen Recorder to Record Your Computer Screen

To capture your computer screen, simply follow these simple steps:

Step 1: After downloading and installing the software on your machine, run it. In the UI, you’ll notice numerous possibilities. Choose “Video Recorder.”

Step 2: In this phase, you will define the recording region of the screen. Custom and Full Screen were the two options available. Based on what you want to record on the screen, one of these solutions may be better for you.

Step 3: You can alter the webcam and microphone settings if you need to record yourself, for example, your reactions to whatever is on your screen.

Step 4: Using the “Preferences” menu, more advanced options can be specified and adjusted before recording. Some of the options include auto-hiding the system taskbar, hiding desktop icons, displaying the recording boundary, and displaying the countdown before recording. You can use a variety of additional tools to improve the efficiency of your video recording.

Step 5 You are now ready to begin recording. So, simply press the “REC” button to start capturing your screen. Using the program’s toolbar, you could capture screenshots, comment, draw, and so on while recording. After you’re finished, simply press the “Stop” button. Moreover, before saving your video, it may be previewed and cut to ensure that everything is in order!

Full Version vs Trial Version

To help you evaluate the tool, the trial edition of the video solo recorder includes most of its functionality. However, it has some drawbacks when compared to the full version. The trial edition only allows you to store three minutes of each recording video (there is no time limit for recording). Clipping video or audio before storing is not permitted in the trial version of the recorder.

Please keep in mind that while using the trial version, unsaved recordings cannot be restored. As a result, it is suggested that you purchase and utilize the full edition of VideoSolo Screen Recorder for genuine recordings.

If you like VideoSolo Screen Recorder, you can head to our store and get the complete version. Users can choose between three price plans: one-year subscription, single license, and family license.

Pricing Plans and Licenses

Pricing of VideoSolo Screen Recorder is reasonable.

There are three license plans or options available for purchase: one year, single, and one month.

You might download and install Screen Recorder software on one computer and receive updates for a year with a One Year license. That will set you back $49.95.

If you wish to use the software for a longer amount of time with lifetime updates, we recommend purchasing a Single License for $69.95. Nevertheless, you should be aware that this license only allows you to use the software on one computer.

You could download and install Screen Recorder software on one computer and receive updates for a year with a one-month subscription. That will set you back $14.95.

Pros and Cons of VideoSolo Screen Recorder

Pros

During recording, you can make marks and capture a photo. With VideoSolo Screen Recorder, you may quickly capture your favorite streaming videos. You’ll get smooth screen recording on any screen. VideoSolo’s sophisticated technology ensures that there is no lag or watermark during recording. You will enjoy high-quality output videos in popular formats such as AAC and MP4, among others. Using VideoSolo Screen Recorder, you will not be bothered by the annoying watermark. If you use Windows, you can even schedule a recording based on your needs. With these wonderful features, you will never miss your favorite live concerts again.

Cons

The recording process takes time. It would take too long to store the entire season of the most recent Netflix series. There is no support for multiple PCs. VideoSolo Screen Recorder can only be used on one computer.

Bottom Line

If you want an easy-to-use and powerful screen recorder, VideoSolo Screen Recorder is worth a shot. Setting recording length, task scheduling, modifying recording preset, and other complex capabilities are available.

The payment platform will safeguard your privacy. All of their items come with a 30-day money return guarantee. Before purchasing the recorder, you may test the free trial version.

This product has a technical and support team committed to resolving the customer’s issue. You can get free technical help via e-mail, with a guaranteed response time of 24 hours. A free lifetime upgrade to the most recent version will be provided. They routinely update the how-to tutorials on their website so that customers may find more beneficial features on the items. Finally, I would strongly suggest this product to anyone who finds the features appealing.

Comments

comments