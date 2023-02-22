FreshToHome raises $104 million led by Amazon’s Smbhav Venture Fund

The winter funding round was headed by the Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and saw the participation of established investors, such as Iron Pillar, Investcorp, Investment Corporation of Dubai, Ascent Capital and others. New investors E20 Investment Ltd, Mount Judi Ventures and Dallah Albaraka also joined in this round of fundraising. The latest fundraising, D series, comes post its Series C round when the startup raised $121 million two years ago.

Although, this time, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Shan Kadavil did not reveal the valuation at which the round was raised, but said the valuation for Series D was twice more than what it was when it raised Series C.

Furthermore, Kadavil said, “We’ve grown about 10x in the last three or four years. Last year, we’ve seen sustainable 30-40 percent of growth, which is a great number too. We’ve also seen bottom lines growing quite rapidly. The latter is really what enabled us to do one of the largest fundraisers in Indian consumer tech. Now while it is lower than Series C, we are only raising as much money as we need. There’s no point raising more money than you require.”

He said that the company pivoted on profitability, which led them to raise this round even amid a tough macroeconomic environment.

“It is believed that value is when you get an exit, or you get a return on the capital that you’ve invested that because the public markets have corrected themselves will be based on your profitability pool or gross margins or some other metric, not just the top line. With that, we shifted gears quite early on. That’s one of the key things that we build a company on which is really that we need at least a 40 percent gross margin stack between sourcing to selling,” he added.

