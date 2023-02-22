Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

It was reported in January that Japan’s inflation reportedly jumped to a 41-year high. With increasing consumer prices, the country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been requesting companies to raise wages in order to increase consumer spending. In between all chaos, positive news exuded on Wednesday when the nation’s biggest employer and automaker Toyota announced that the company will oblige to the demand made by unions for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years along with a raise in bonuses.

Of over half a century, Japan has an age-old tradition popularly known as spring labour talks in which, the country’s prominent corporate players carry out annual negotiations with the labour unions in the month of February.

The spring labour talks, which are currently being held, is for deciding pay rises for the upcoming year. Toyota, a pioneer in these talks, decided for wage hikes correspond with the demand by the Kishida-led government to provide some relief to the consumers.