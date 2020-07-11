Freshworks acquires cloud management platform Flint

Freshworks has now acquired cloud management platform Flint, a Singapore and India based firm that helps its clients to integrate different cloud services and accelerate their digital transformation.

Flint acquisition will help it provide greater visibility for information technology teams seeking to manage hybrid cloud infrastructures.

The financial details of the acquisitions have not been revealed.

Flint, operated by Infiverve Technologies Pte Ltd, was set up by Abhishek and Ankur in 2012. As a part of the acquisition, the two will move to Freshworks. Gakhar will head its automation and cloud management product team, and Pande will lead the platform and technology integration drive.

“As part of Freshservice [Freshworks’ IT service desk application suite], the acquired Flint technology will also enable insight across infrastructure and apps, maintain service health and optimize cloud delivery and spend,” Pande said.