Frontier Markets secured $2.25M in Pre-Series A funding round

Frontier Markets, a Jaipur based last-mile rural distribution startup, has now revealed that it has secured $2.25 million in Pre-Series A funding round backed by the ENGIE Rassembleurs d’Energies, The Rise Fund, and the Singh Family Trusts along with the Beyond Capital Fund and Teja Ventures,

Founded by the Ajaita Shah in the year 2011. It is a last-mile assisted e-commerce and distribution company that leverages its networks of tech-enabled women agents to market, sell, and service products and services across rural India.

Ajaita Shah, Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets said,

“Prior to COVID-19, Frontier Markets invested in a technology platform that leveraged data to deliver a wider range of products and services in energy, finance, connectivity, agriculture and more to the last mile consumer, digitally onboarding all of our agent network. Today, we have added essential products and services—from food to protective gear to mobile banking, recognizing that our customers trust us and want us to deliver all solutions to them through our platform.”