A fresh update for Forza Horizon 5 for a new month. With its most recent content update, everyone’s favorite open-world racing game is celebrating the holidays. Players may now play the game on their Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and numerous Xbox Game Pass services. Dubbed “Winter Wonderland,” the update expands your garage with an additional optional vehicle pack DLC, loads of new automobiles, and both new and returning features. Let’s get right to it. Forza.net has all the details on the corrections and improvements included in this version, but I’ve outlined the main features here for your convenience.

The return of Santa Claus is coming

Forza Horizon 5 is bringing back Secret Santa, a feature that encourages players to give each other automobiles as gifts in the spirit of the holidays. Every automobile that is presented will now be included in the community-wide giving total. At the 50% and 100% target milestones, there’s a prize automobile up for grabs; the latter is kept a secret until that goal is reached.

A transformation for winter

Mexico will be enveloped in winter clouds for the duration of the Winter Wonderland Festival Playlist. Unfortunately, since Mexico isn’t very different in the winter, this doesn’t really matter in FH5. But the Stadium is receiving a major facelift, complete with a new snow-filled circuit and holiday décor.

Race at the brand-new stadium with a winter theme to win new accolades.

Additionally, there are new badges and accolades for collecting cars.

Discover fresh Christmas décor all across the FH5 map.

Witness the powerful Snowman collectible’s much-anticipated comeback.

Forzathon Shop occasion

The Forzathon Shop is growing with unique offers on highly sought-after cars for the duration of Winter Wonderland. Players can buy one car every week to give to another player.

Fresh props from EventLab

The ever-impressive EventLab 2.0 in Forza Horizon 5 is growing with additional objects, including new obstacles, curbs, brake markers, and decorations. There are also holiday decorations provided.

8 New Cars Revealed by Playground

The majority of users are really interested in learning about the new automobiles, and this update has resulted in a significant increase in the list of cars in Forza Horizon 5. These are the 15 new vehicles that the Winter Wonderland update will be adding to the game. They come from four distinct sources. Additionally, Playground Games unveiled the eight new vehicles that will be featured in the game along with the next Festival Playlist, “Community Choice,” which appears to be part of this update and won’t receive a separate content release. On January 4, 2024, the Community Choice Festival Playlist will begin.

Brand-new vehicles for auto shows

Playground Games has added four new automobiles to the Autoshow, which players can buy for Credits, in an unexpected move. How charming.

1953 Jaguar C-Type

1958 Aston Martin DBR1

1966 Porsche 906 Carrera 6

1970 Ferrari 512 S

Playlist automobiles for the Winter Wonderland Festival

As usual, starting on December 7, 2023, players may win new vehicles for their garages by participating in weekly and monthly challenges, races, and events through the Festival Playlist.

2000 Lotus 340R

2009 Lotus 2-Eleven

2019 Morgan Aero GT

2022 Subaru BRZ

Automobiles that are Secret Santa rewards

Once again, Secret Santa will be rewarding gamers for giving their friends a ton of automobiles as gifts. This year, there are two prize vehicles available, but the second one (which comes with reaching 100% of Winter Wonderland’s car-giving objective) is still a mystery.

2022 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 (50% of goal)

Mystery car (100% of goal)

Quick X Vehicle Pack DLC

The expanding list of paid alternatives for users to acquire exclusive and high-end automobiles now includes a new Car Pack DLC. This time, Forza Horizon 5’s automobile selection includes the most recognizable vehicles from the Fast X movie thanks to a partnership with the Fast and Furious franchise. Microsoft is now selling the Forza Horizon 5 Fast X Car Pack for $9.99.

1966 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport “Fast X”

1970 Dodge Charger “Fast X”

1973 Datsun 240Z “Fast X”

2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody “Fast X”

2022 Fast X Flip Car 2.0

That’s a lot, whoo! The greatest racing game for Xbox is now even better with the addition of the Forza Horizon 5 Winter Wonderland update, which you can download right now. On Thursday, December, the Winter Wonderland Festival Playlist will begin.