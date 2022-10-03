FTC All Ready to Crack Down on Online Advertising To Children

According to recent reports, FTC is poised to crack down on online advertising to children. It is reportedly very concerned and serious about regulating online privacy and targeted advertising. Read the whole article to learn more about this news.

About online advertising and its effect on children

What is coming is an October 19 virtual event featuring “researchers, child development and legal experts, consumer advocates and industry professionals” to help it figure out, not whether online marketing to children needs reining in, but “what measures should be implemented to protect children from manipulative advertising.”The FTC also said it wants additional input on how kids are affected by digital advertising and marketing “that may blur the line between ads and entertainment.” “Experts agree that we have reached a crisis point for children and teens online, as the rates of mental health challenges for them soar, and the U.S. Surgeon General has called on technology and social media companies to address these threats to young people,” Markey wrote, joined by Reps. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) and Lori Trahan (D-Mass.). “In countries around the world, government entities have begun to take action by enacting policies that combat pernicious online threats to kids. The United States must now do the same.”

About FTC

For people who have not heard about FTC or do not know much about it, this article will give you a good idea about the organization. FTC stands for Federal Trade Commission. The motive of this commission is to safeguard the consumers from fraud and malpractices that can be done through the law, research, education, etc. This commission is the one place for all the consumers to complain and assert their rights if they have been exploited in any manner. This commission is a federal agency that operates in the United States of America. The interests of the consumers are the top priority for this commission. They make an effort to educate both consumers and various businesses by conducting a range of workshops and programs. This commission is a reliable and trustworthy body for American citizens to fall back on in case they face any kind of trouble related to the matters handled by the commission. One of the objectives of the commission is to enforce strict law regulations on fraudulent practices so that the consumers can be protected and can receive their due in case they are exploited or cheated. That way, they will be able to receive justice.